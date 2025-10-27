DWTS Week 6 Recap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After 20 years of being on the air, Dancing With the Stars FINALLY celebrated a musical most of us know and LOVE: Wicked! I am glad the show did Wicked night on a season that has a bigger budget than the past because the costumes, hair, makeup, props, and decorations were elite and truly captured the magic of this musical. The show also had another guest judge: none other than Jon M. Chu, the director of Wicked himself! Not only did this night have lots of pink and green, but multiple 10s were given to two lucky couples. Here are my thoughts for the remaining 10 contestants:

Scott Hoying danced contemporary to “The Wizard and I”

Felt pretty basic

I agree with the judges that his transitions could have been cleaner

I think his arms were off a bit and took me out of the dance

I would give him a 7

Alix Earle performed jazz to “What Is This Feeling?”

Embodied pre-story arc Glinda

She is definitely improving, and I like that she uses facials throughout the dance

I would give it an 8

Robert Irwin danced jazz to “Dancing Through Life”

That was so much fun to watch!

His charisma matches Fiyero’s, and I am here for it

The technicality of the dance really shone, and he committed to this jazz!

Not only is he a great dancer, he is so sweet and humble

I would give him a 9

Whitney Leavitt performed a Quickstep to “Popular”

Again, I am not a fan of her outfit

She does know how to perform, I will give her that

I will give her a 9

SHOUTOUT TO DEREK FOR KEEPING IT REAL

First 10s of the season!

I’m a little shocked that this dance received multiple 10s because it did not stand out to me as a shining moment

Dylan Efron danced a Rumba to “I’m Not That Girl”

I think he did really well because Rumba highlights the woman, and he did a great job at that

His arms are so much better than his last Latin dance in week 2

Some mishaps here or there, but for not having done a Latin dance since week 2, this was a major improvement

I would give him an 8

Andy Richter performed jazz to “One Short Day”

Such perfect costumes for this song!

I think his performance quality was not as strong as his other ones

I do love how humble he is and knows that he is not great

I would give him a 6

Elaine Hendrix danced a contemporary to “Defying Gravity”

THAT ENDING!

This was such a great comeback after last week’s scores

Her trust fall was insane

For her age and her ability, that was amazing

This dance stood out as a shining moment

I would give her a 9

Jen Affleck performed a Foxtrot to “As Long As You’re Mine”

This was an improvement compared to her past dances

We are halfway through the competition, and she doesn’t stand out to me as a noteworthy contestant

I think she was a bit dramatic about the scores from dedication night, not gonna lie (7s and 8s do not mean you are a horrible dancer)

I would give an 8

Danielle Fishel danced an Argentine Tango to “No Good Deed”

I think she has trouble with the facials; the lack of them take me out of the dance a bit

The lifts were fabulous, though, and her dancing was great

I liked seeing a different style of dance from her

I would give it an 8

Jordan Chiles performed a Rumba to “For Good”

Her costume and hair were a 10/10

That was a fabulous rumba! I love that she gives it her ALL

I agree with Derek that she needs to work on her facials (I can tell she is concentrating, but I want more variety)

I would give her a 9

The second 10s of the season!

Whitney Leavitt ended the night at the top of the leaderboard while Andy Richter continued to be at the bottom. Scott Hoying was the unlucky celebrity eliminated on Wicked night. I am not entirely shocked, as I knew he would go home soon, but I do think it is funny that Andy Richter keeps getting saved.