DWTS Week 5 Recap

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dancing With the Stars week 5 is here! This past episode was Dedication Night, where the celebrities can dedicate a dance to someone special. This year was unique as the competitors were able to include one special guest in their dance (typically the individual they are dancing for). Dedication Night is always a turning point in the competition because the dancing is elevated and the emotions are high. Here are my thoughts for the remaining 10 couples:

Andy Richter danced a Salsa to “Jump in the Line, Shake Senora”

Loving the pink outfit

I LOVED that he had his daughter with him!

She stole my attention during the dance

He keeps winning our hearts! I can’t hate him

Dancing was, as it always is, so I don’t disagree with the judges’ critiques

Robert Irwin performed a contemporary to “You’ll Be In My Heart”

His pre-dance video was very emotional. I was nearly in tears, but the ending brought everyone to tears (even Bruno)

Facials were on point, and I believed his authenticity

His timing was impeccable; he looked just like a dancer

Shocked about how athletic he is (his jumps were insane!)

This dance is something that I could see in a real dance competition

Why did he not get all 9s?! Carrie Anne is a hater

Elaine Hendrix danced a Foxtrot to “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)”

A great upbeat dance after Robert’s

I loved the background and the jazz singers lined up

Her dancing is so good! She amazes me every time with her clean technique and performance quality

Witney Leavitt performed a contemporary to “Heal”

Timing was off by quite a bit (it was very obvious)

Mark’s contemporary dances always amaze me (he is such a fabulous choreographer)

The lifts were very elegant and eye-catching

I’m not a fan of her outfit; it did not flatter her, unfortunately

Carrie Ane is so biased to Witney – I do not think she deserved that 9

Jen Affleck danced a Viennese waltz to “Rescue”

I love her outfit – very flattering

Facials were so believable! Like Robert, the authenticity was palpable

Technique-wise wise it was not really strong, so I agree with the judge’s scores

Dylan Efron performed a contemporary to “Rewrite the Stars”

Little sisters are so cute!

She stole the show – she is a PERFORMER

The lifts were all great, but I think they could have balanced it out with more dancing

THAT DANCE WAS NOT BETTER THAN ROBERT’S – I don’t think that dance deserved all 9s (sorry)

Jordan Chiles danced a Viennese waltz to “Daughters”

Loving the peach/coral color of her outfit

That dance was so special to watch; she danced it beautifully from her heart

Scott Hoying performed a Foxtrot to “Parallel” (his own song!)

Sparkly outfits for the win

His dancing could’ve been more (I want his technique to be stronger and give me more flair)

He thrives in the sassy upbeat dances, but struggles a bit when in frame

Danielle Fishel danced a Jive to the Boy Meets World theme song

I love Boy Meets World, so this was amazing to me

This felt so nostalgic to me

It was very lively and loveable but not memorable

Alix Earle performed a contemporary to “Sparks”

I honestly forgot about her oops

Very graceful, but again not memorable

Val’s choreography really shone in this routine

Nobody went home this week, which means that all of the votes and scores from Dedication Night will be added to the couple’s scores for Wicked Night!