DWTS Week 4 Recap: Disney Night

Kendall Rossi Student Contributor, Seattle Pacific University
Dancing with the Stars season 34 is in full swing! Last week, the ballroom celebrated 70 years of Disneyland, and each of the couples danced to a Disney song. As a big Disney fan, these weeks are one of my favorites. The competition this year is insane, and I truly don’t know who is going to win. Here are my thoughts for the 11 couples: 

Dylan Efron danced a quickstep to “Life is a Highway” from Cars

  • The male dancers don’t slay nearly as hard as the women, but he is second in my opinion for the males
  • Learning real technique will get him far dance-wise 
  • Not a personal fave for me to be honest (won’t be sad when he goes) 

Danielle Fishel danced quickstep to “I Wanna Be Like You” from The Jungle Book 

  • Facials were better than past dances
  • Loving the fur pants
  • Fun to watch! Even with the mistake 

Scott Hoying danced a salsa to “Bop to the Top” from High School Musical 

  • He executed the essence of Ryan 
  • He is a lot more confident dancing, but not my favorite compared to other competitors  
  • Won’t be surprised/sad when he goes home 

Alix Earle danced a Viennese waltz to “Once Upon a Dream” from Maleficent 

  • I fear she ate (I’m not a fan of her, sorry) 
  • I wanted more facials rather than the same one the whole time 
  • She deserved those 8s, and I agree with the judges that this was her best dance yet 
  • Will definitely be in the top 5

Hilaria Baldwin danced a quickstep to “Cantina Band” from Star Wars

  • She really knows how to dance, but is not a standout among the women 
  • Not a fan of her, so I knew she would go home quick 
  • I really liked her outfit

Andy Richter danced a Viennese waltz to “Le festin” from Ratatouille 

  • Give him an Oscar, his facial expressions are so funny 
  • He may not be a good dancer, but he makes me smile   
  • I think he will be eliminated next week; his time is almost up 

Robert Irwin danced a cha cha to “Try Everything” from Zootopia 

  • He’s my winner 
  • His jive was so good, but his salsa and cha cha have not been his strongest ones (I’M SAD)
  • His dances make me so anxious because I want him to excel 
  • HE IS SO FUN TO WATCH (he captures my attention for real)
  • I hope his lower scores help him EAT DOWN and skyrocket back to the top 

Elaine Hendrix danced a quickstep to “Space Mountain” from the Space Mountain ride

  • She is such a great performer 
  • Might be my favorite quickstep this week?
  • I honestly love her and want her to get far in the competition 

Whitney Leavitt danced a foxtrot to “The Room Where It Happens” from Hamilton 

  • As a mega Hamilton fan, I loved it 
  • I also fear she ate (I’m not really a fan of her either) 
  • She is such an amazing dancer, and I am appalled she has not danced ballroom before 
  • She is at a completely different level than everyone else 
  • She knows how to change herself for the camera 
  • Will definitely be a finalist 

Jordan Chiles danced a quickstep to “Special Spice” from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

  • Great facials, but I wanted to see them throughout the whole dance. I feel like she loses it when she is in frame 
  • She looked stunning!!
  • I think she is definitely going to be in the top 5, maybe even the top 3

Jen Affleck danced a jazz to “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin 

  • Jan (her partner) being blue was a jumpscare, not gonna lie 
  • I can tell she is feeling more confident in the dances and having more fun 
  • Ain’t no way she did a backwalkover at her ripe age after a baby . . . 
  • I feel like jazz dances during Disney week are so mediocre? They’re fun, but I’m not sat 
  • I feel like she could make it to the top 5 because of her follower count 

Here are my predictions for placements after week four: 

  1. Robert Irwin 
  2. Whitney Leavitt 
  3. Jordan Chiles 
  4. Alix Earle 
  5. Jen Affleck 
  6. Dylan Efron 
  7. Elaine Hendrix 
  8. Danielle Fishel 
  9. Scott Hoying 
  10. Andy Richter 
