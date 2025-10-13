DWTS Week 4 Recap: Disney Night

Dancing with the Stars season 34 is in full swing! Last week, the ballroom celebrated 70 years of Disneyland, and each of the couples danced to a Disney song. As a big Disney fan, these weeks are one of my favorites. The competition this year is insane, and I truly don’t know who is going to win. Here are my thoughts for the 11 couples:
Dylan Efron danced a quickstep to “Life is a Highway” from Cars
- The male dancers don’t slay nearly as hard as the women, but he is second in my opinion for the males
- Learning real technique will get him far dance-wise
- Not a personal fave for me to be honest (won’t be sad when he goes)
Danielle Fishel danced quickstep to “I Wanna Be Like You” from The Jungle Book
- Facials were better than past dances
- Loving the fur pants
- Fun to watch! Even with the mistake
Scott Hoying danced a salsa to “Bop to the Top” from High School Musical
- He executed the essence of Ryan
- He is a lot more confident dancing, but not my favorite compared to other competitors
- Won’t be surprised/sad when he goes home
Alix Earle danced a Viennese waltz to “Once Upon a Dream” from Maleficent
- I fear she ate (I’m not a fan of her, sorry)
- I wanted more facials rather than the same one the whole time
- She deserved those 8s, and I agree with the judges that this was her best dance yet
- Will definitely be in the top 5
Hilaria Baldwin danced a quickstep to “Cantina Band” from Star Wars
- She really knows how to dance, but is not a standout among the women
- Not a fan of her, so I knew she would go home quick
- I really liked her outfit
Andy Richter danced a Viennese waltz to “Le festin” from Ratatouille
- Give him an Oscar, his facial expressions are so funny
- He may not be a good dancer, but he makes me smile
- I think he will be eliminated next week; his time is almost up
Robert Irwin danced a cha cha to “Try Everything” from Zootopia
- He’s my winner
- His jive was so good, but his salsa and cha cha have not been his strongest ones (I’M SAD)
- His dances make me so anxious because I want him to excel
- HE IS SO FUN TO WATCH (he captures my attention for real)
- I hope his lower scores help him EAT DOWN and skyrocket back to the top
Elaine Hendrix danced a quickstep to “Space Mountain” from the Space Mountain ride
- She is such a great performer
- Might be my favorite quickstep this week?
- I honestly love her and want her to get far in the competition
Whitney Leavitt danced a foxtrot to “The Room Where It Happens” from Hamilton
- As a mega Hamilton fan, I loved it
- I also fear she ate (I’m not really a fan of her either)
- She is such an amazing dancer, and I am appalled she has not danced ballroom before
- She is at a completely different level than everyone else
- She knows how to change herself for the camera
- Will definitely be a finalist
Jordan Chiles danced a quickstep to “Special Spice” from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
- Great facials, but I wanted to see them throughout the whole dance. I feel like she loses it when she is in frame
- She looked stunning!!
- I think she is definitely going to be in the top 5, maybe even the top 3
Jen Affleck danced a jazz to “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin
- Jan (her partner) being blue was a jumpscare, not gonna lie
- I can tell she is feeling more confident in the dances and having more fun
- Ain’t no way she did a backwalkover at her ripe age after a baby . . .
- I feel like jazz dances during Disney week are so mediocre? They’re fun, but I’m not sat
- I feel like she could make it to the top 5 because of her follower count
Here are my predictions for placements after week four:
- Robert Irwin
- Whitney Leavitt
- Jordan Chiles
- Alix Earle
- Jen Affleck
- Dylan Efron
- Elaine Hendrix
- Danielle Fishel
- Scott Hoying
- Andy Richter