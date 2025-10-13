DWTS Week 4 Recap: Disney Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dancing with the Stars season 34 is in full swing! Last week, the ballroom celebrated 70 years of Disneyland, and each of the couples danced to a Disney song. As a big Disney fan, these weeks are one of my favorites. The competition this year is insane, and I truly don’t know who is going to win. Here are my thoughts for the 11 couples:

Dylan Efron danced a quickstep to “Life is a Highway” from Cars

The male dancers don’t slay nearly as hard as the women, but he is second in my opinion for the males

Learning real technique will get him far dance-wise

Not a personal fave for me to be honest (won’t be sad when he goes)

Danielle Fishel danced quickstep to “I Wanna Be Like You” from The Jungle Book

Facials were better than past dances

Loving the fur pants

Fun to watch! Even with the mistake

Scott Hoying danced a salsa to “Bop to the Top” from High School Musical

He executed the essence of Ryan

He is a lot more confident dancing, but not my favorite compared to other competitors

Won’t be surprised/sad when he goes home

Alix Earle danced a Viennese waltz to “Once Upon a Dream” from Maleficent

I fear she ate (I’m not a fan of her, sorry)

I wanted more facials rather than the same one the whole time

She deserved those 8s, and I agree with the judges that this was her best dance yet

Will definitely be in the top 5

Hilaria Baldwin danced a quickstep to “Cantina Band” from Star Wars

She really knows how to dance, but is not a standout among the women

Not a fan of her, so I knew she would go home quick

I really liked her outfit

Andy Richter danced a Viennese waltz to “Le festin” from Ratatouille

Give him an Oscar, his facial expressions are so funny

He may not be a good dancer, but he makes me smile

I think he will be eliminated next week; his time is almost up

Robert Irwin danced a cha cha to “Try Everything” from Zootopia

He’s my winner

His jive was so good, but his salsa and cha cha have not been his strongest ones (I’M SAD)

His dances make me so anxious because I want him to excel

HE IS SO FUN TO WATCH (he captures my attention for real)

I hope his lower scores help him EAT DOWN and skyrocket back to the top

Elaine Hendrix danced a quickstep to “Space Mountain” from the Space Mountain ride

She is such a great performer

Might be my favorite quickstep this week?

I honestly love her and want her to get far in the competition

Whitney Leavitt danced a foxtrot to “The Room Where It Happens” from Hamilton

As a mega Hamilton fan, I loved it

I also fear she ate (I’m not really a fan of her either)

She is such an amazing dancer, and I am appalled she has not danced ballroom before

She is at a completely different level than everyone else

She knows how to change herself for the camera

Will definitely be a finalist

Jordan Chiles danced a quickstep to “Special Spice” from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Great facials, but I wanted to see them throughout the whole dance. I feel like she loses it when she is in frame

She looked stunning!!

I think she is definitely going to be in the top 5, maybe even the top 3

Jen Affleck danced a jazz to “Friend Like Me” from Aladdin

Jan (her partner) being blue was a jumpscare, not gonna lie

I can tell she is feeling more confident in the dances and having more fun

Ain’t no way she did a backwalkover at her ripe age after a baby . . .

I feel like jazz dances during Disney week are so mediocre? They’re fun, but I’m not sat

I feel like she could make it to the top 5 because of her follower count

Here are my predictions for placements after week four: