Culture Shocks in Spain

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hello everyone! I have been living and studying in Barcelona, Spain, for almost three weeks now, and life here is definitely different from the United States. Besides the obvious reasons I knew of before moving to Europe, such as the lack of tipping culture, elevated clothing every day, and having dinner later than usual, there have been some new culture shocks that I’ve noticed lately. I’m not saying that these are necessarily bad, but they’re definitely not habits I am used to. With moving to a new environment and country comes having to experience new norms or customs and deciding whether they are ones I feel comfortable incorporating into my daily life.

Eggs and milk are not refrigerated

Yes, you read that right! I was flabbergasted when I saw the eggs in the pantry aisle. At first, I was hesitant to eat them because I was scared they’d be bad, but they taste normal. In the U.S, egg shells are cleaned to reduce the risk of salmonella, so they have to be refrigerated, but in Spain, the protective coating is not cleaned (and other practices are used to ensure safety from salmonella), so it is safe to eat. I have not had the milk yet, but I cannot fathom drinking warm milk…

Slow walkers

I was told that citizens in Spain live a slower pace of life than Americans, but I never realized how slow until now. I am a speed walker to my core, so I am having a hard time learning to rewire my body to not rush to the next spot or destination. I will say I’m not fully used to it yet and don’t know when I’ll be, but I’m hoping to change my lifestyle to take in my surroundings and stroll through my day-to-day activities like those living in Barcelona (besides when I’m late to class, oops!). Because the city is super accessible by walking, it is easy to get sidetracked down little alleyways, through cute shops, and from cafe to cafe, so I understand why citizens stroll along.

No personal space

This goes alongside the one above, but I am surprised at the lack of personal space people give others here. My roommates and I have been cut off by many individuals while we’re walking, and it truly throws me off every time. I bump into people constantly or notice myself waiting for others to make space for me because they will just stand in the way or run into me. I’m not used to living in a highly populated city like Barcelona – trust me, this is not like Seattle – so I can tell that this lifestyle is going to take a lot of getting used to!

Speak Catalan

Catalan and Spanish are the main languages used here in Barcelona, but I did not expect the amount of Catalan. I thought it was the local language, so it would only be used by a handful of people in the city of Barcelona, but nearly everyone who works here knows and/or speaks it consistently. It’s plastered everywhere – on menus, buildings, signs, etc. The Catalan language is extremely different from Spanish and sounds and looks more French than anything. Although I have not had conversations in Catalan, phrases like “adeu”, “merci”, etc., are typical to hear out and about. Luckily, Spanish is widely spoken by people, so I can practice my speaking and comprehension skills on a daily basis. Catalan is a language I don’t plan on becoming fluent in, but I hope to understand a few phrases here or there.

Overall, the transition abroad has definitely been challenging, but one I can manage. If you plan on staying abroad for some time, I want you to know that these thoughts and feelings of unease are totally normal and will reduce with time. I know the impact of these culture shocks will die down as time goes on, so I wanted to share with you my beginning thoughts and experiences before I get more comfortable in Barcelona. I hope to write to you all again while I’m abroad. Thanks for reading!