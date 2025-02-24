Celebrating Black History Month Through Musical Artists

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter.

As we are approaching the last few days of February, I wanted to emphasize ways to continue the support throughout the year. Diversifying our music taste has been especially implemented into our culture these past few years, with lots of ‘underground’ artists being praised for that very reason. While not all the Black artists on this list are even remotely unpopular, you can always take another look at their variety of music and songs that are lesser known.

Unsurprisingly, this list has lots of Jazz and R&B style artists, which naturally are styles created by African American people around the mid 1900’s. These are mostly personal favorites, but feel free to do your own research and exploration of the style of music that fits you best!

Billie Holiday

Despite her troubled life, Holiday has such lovely covers of beautiful jazz music and love songs. They are great to listen to while doing chores or getting ready in the morning.

Daniel Caesar

Some of the most chill R&B music I’ve listened to; I could listen to any song of his and have a nice car ride.

H.E.R.

Another angelic voice to add to your R&B playlists for the soul. She is also featured on tons of soundtracks for movies and tv shows, you might have already heard her somewhere!

d4vd

His musical stylings are insane. He has had a lot of hits but he really is so talented and deserves all his flowers.

Cynthia Erivo

I’m honestly embarrassed as a theater kid that I didn’t know Erivo until I saw her in Wicked. She is so incredibly talented and has such a broad range of songs, styles and vocal talent.

Leon Thomas

The riffs on this guy are crazy, and his songs are really vibey and fun to listen to. Not to be confused with Leon Thomas III who sang as Andre on Victorious.

SZA

SZA has a variety of song styles that can range from baddie and upbeat to emotional and slow. Her voice is so pretty and her riffs are insane.