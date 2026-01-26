Best Gwinn Desserts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Gwinn Commons gets its hate year after year, but one thing that stands out and everyone (more or less) can agree on is the tasty plethora of desserts. Here are my top ten favorite desserts from Gwinn Commons (in no particular order):

Chocolate and raspberry mousse German chocolate cake Red velvet cake Double chocolate chip cookies – the chocolate cookies with white chocolate chips Cheesecake Carrot cake Coconut cream pie The ice cream machine Pumpkin caramel cake Chocolate raspberry mousse cake

I began crafting this list at the beginning of my second year at SPU, so it will most likely continue to change and evolve over time. While Gwinn’s food is not superb, I can typically count on the dessert array to pick me up after a lousy meal.