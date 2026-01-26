Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Best Gwinn Desserts

Kendall Rossi Student Contributor, Seattle Pacific University
Gwinn Commons gets its hate year after year, but one thing that stands out and everyone (more or less) can agree on is the tasty plethora of desserts. Here are my top ten favorite desserts from Gwinn Commons (in no particular order): 

  1. Chocolate and raspberry mousse 
  2. German chocolate cake 
  3. Red velvet cake 
  4. Double chocolate chip cookies – the chocolate cookies with white chocolate chips 
  5. Cheesecake 
  6. Carrot cake 
  7. Coconut cream pie 
  8. The ice cream machine 
  9. Pumpkin caramel cake 
  10. Chocolate raspberry mousse cake 

I began crafting this list at the beginning of my second year at SPU, so it will most likely continue to change and evolve over time. While Gwinn’s food is not superb, I can typically count on the dessert array to pick me up after a lousy meal.   

