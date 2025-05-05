This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter.

The ninth annual All-Hall Ball, hosted by SPU’s Area Council, is set for May 17 from 7-9:30pm at Court in the Square across the street from Lumen Field. Tickets cost $25 per person (SPU students only) and are accessible to buy online. “The plan for the night is to dance, eat, and enjoy company with dear friends and the campus community… so far we have a photo booth planned, some mocktails lined up, and music that is sure to get people on the dance floor!” said Emerie Cantrell, the Area Council senior president.

The theme, A Night in New York, was tossed around for weeks and decided on because of New York’s iconic spirit, something the Area Council hoped would be memorable. ‘City Chic’, the suggested dress code, is broad and intended to be open for interpretation. “Some of us saw a more “night out” outfit, and some of us pictured glitzier Met Gala outfits. […] If anyone has an outfit they don’t get to normally wear, then they should totally go for it! Have a prom dress or a dapper suit laying in your closet? Wear it! Have a laid-back artsy shirt you’ve been itching to wear? Go for it! Anything is fair game, provided it is school-appropriate,” Centrell said.

The Court in the Square (401 2nd Ave S Suite 103 Seattle WA 98104), is a glass greenhouse-like building on 2nd Avenue downtown. Because of the venue’s proximity to both Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park, there are a lot of options nearby for a quick bite to eat or a nice sit-down meal before the dance. Fat Shack, Cookie’s Country Chicken, and SuperKim Crab House are all close to the venue and have foods ranging from fried chicken to sandwiches to clam chowder. Occidental Square and Waterfall Garden are also right down the street, both great spots for photos.

Area Council released an email to SPU students on Friday, April 18 with information about transportation to the ball, including a suggested bus route, information about the Link, and Uber for students who do not have a car. For those with a car, they suggest using Spot Hero, a website dedicated to finding parking spots before events.

In the past, the All-Hall Ball has been popular and became an annual tradition hosted by Area Council. “I had the honor to attend last year’s All Hall Ball, and the theme was Starlight Soiree. I truly loved the experience, and that experience will live in my heart even as I set to graduate in June – from chocolate covered strawberries to glitter mocktails, that was a night I will never forget,” said Cantrell. “This event is the time to create lasting memories you will look back on fondly – besides, we all have a great excuse to dress up! And who doesn’t like to dress up?”