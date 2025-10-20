A Sophomore’s Guide to Freshman Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting college is so daunting. There are endless videos and ideas on what to expect, prepare for, etc. But when the advice comes from random people on the internet, it can be hard to trust. I might be just another one of those people, but I just started my sophomore year and want to share tips and tricks that might help incoming freshmen during their first year.

Be yourself (no, really!)

This sounds cheesy, and you might be saying “uh… duh?” But, especially during the first part of freshman year, there are so many events, brand new people, and the feeling that you are getting a fresh start away from home. I had this idea that college would be a time to rebrand myself and become something new. But I eventually realized that I really wasn’t happy doing that. When I started to reflect on why I felt so lost, I found myself being inauthentic in many aspects of my life, and I decided to rework my ideas about what “rebranding” in college might mean. This year, I’ve readjusted my mindset; I think that college is a great way to get you out of a shell, meet brand new people, improve your habits, and grow. But that doesn’t mean you should become someone new. Just be yourself. No, really!

Get to know your professors

For the academic weapons out there, this one is a must! Being comfortable and friendly with your professors can really help in times of academic struggle (or when studying for an exam). Attending office hours, asking questions during and after class, and being on good terms with professors will make a big difference. I was always so scared to talk to my professors or go and see them in their office. It’s really daunting! But getting that first meeting out of the way, maybe even with a friend, will help you realize the academic resource that professors can be. You’d be surprised, most of them genuinely care about your success and want to help you learn.

Take time for yourself

Taking time for yourself can mean a lot of different things depending on who you are. Whether it’s working out at the gym, playing an instrument, drawing, or even napping, taking time for yourself, by yourself, is so important. It is really easy to get caught up in the excitement of meeting new people, but don’t compromise your “you-time”; set your boundaries when you need them.

Explore the city

At SPU, we have easy access to most of Seattle. Take time to explore the city! Walk to Fremont, take a bus downtown (safely!), or explore Queen Anne. If you are a local, take time to show your friends the best places for food, coffee, music, etc. If Seattle is new to you, ask the locals about their favorite spots and do some exploring of your own. Shopping in the city can be pricey nowadays, so ask about free experiences or discounted student events. Take advantage of the beautiful city that is SPU’s home and explore it in your own time!

Establish good habits

Establishing good habits will be helpful throughout college. Do some experimenting throughout your first year. What helps you study? Do you need music? A study group? Figuring out what works and what doesn’t will improve your grades, your time management, and your mental health. This idea of routine can apply to all aspects of your life (physical, mental, spiritual, educational), and will be important as classes get harder, work becomes demanding, etc.

At the end of the day, I see my freshman year as one big experiment. I tried new and different things, met new people, and learned (somewhat!) how to live on my own. You don’t have to have it all figured out by the end of the first quarter or semester (or even by the end of the year). Transitioning from high school to college can be really scary and hard. The most important advice I can give you is to take care of your mental and physical health. Stay in touch with your parents, siblings, pastor, therapist, etc. Don’t forget that you are loved and that you can do hard things! Most of all, try to have fun! College is such a unique experience; take advantage of the time you have to learn.