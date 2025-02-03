The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Seattle is a remarkable city with so much to offer. Sometimes it can be overwhelming to figure out how to spend your days when there is just so much to choose from. If this is a struggle you can relate to, you’ve come to the right spot. Our Her Campus at SPU team has compiled a list of our absolute favorite places in Seattle. Whether you’re visiting, or live here but looking to explore, here is our Her Campus guide to Seattle of “can’t miss” places and activities.

Eating and Drinking:

Revel

When people visit Seattle, they always ask for food/restaurant recommendations. My go-to recommendation is Revel in Fremont. Revel is my favorite Korean restaurant in the city. It is the perfect restaurant if you want to splurge and dress up a little bit, or just stop by for a quick bite! The menu has great options that vary in price, aka, it has affordable options for college students! They rotate the menu periodically so you can find new favorites every time you go! My favorites from the menu are the kimchi pancakes and the rice pudding. A great place to bring friends and family.

Mas Cafe

This adorable hidden gem is possibly the best breakfast spot in Seattle. This grab-and-go restaurant has the most delicious breakfast sandwiches and burritos for some of the most affordable prices you can find in Seattle. Their smoothies are also to die for. The only downside is that there is no indoor seating and parking can be sparse, but it’s right next to Gasworks, so you can always find a lovely spot to sit in the park.

Coffeeholic House

As a barista, I love being in Seattle, where coffee is the center of everything. One of my favorite spots has been Coffeeholic House in Greenlake. Not only does it have a really cute woodsy plant vibe, but all of the drinks are gorgeous and delicious! They’ve got great Vietnamese coffee, vegan options, and flavorful foam options to top off your drink. They also have non-coffee drinks like matchas, iced teas, and milks! Definitely worth a stop if you’re nearby!

Ancient Gate Coffee Co.

This is a new find for me and my roommate. Located in the U District, Ancient Gate Coffee Co. has fantastic coffee and even better vibes. We love grabbing a coffee here and playing a card game or heading to the Burke Museum to explore. If you love coffee and good study vibes, this should definitely make your list.

Olympia Coffee

Keeping with the coffee vibe, Olympia Coffee downtown is a little café in a super beautiful building. I would go on a Sunday because street parking is free. This coffee shop is so beautiful, with a unique tile interior, fun seating, and great coffee. It’s the perfect place for reading or some good people-watching.

Matador (Happy Hour Nachos)

As you know, college kids are not rolling in money, so going out to eat is a very special treat! The Matador in Ballard (a super cool neighborhood) has a happy hour from 4–6 PM during weekdays and 10 PM to close during weekends, where they serve the largest helping of nachos I have ever seen/eaten for just $7. That’s right, seven dollars! That’s how much I spend on one coffee maybe three times a week, so from my perspective, this is a fantastic deal. Also, they are delicious. I have never hyped anything else up more in my life (I’m not kidding), and everyone should go try them.

Stampede Cocktail Club

Located in Fremont, this cocktail bar is a must-try (for those who are of age). I have had some of the best cocktails of my life at Stampede Cocktail Club. Their menu regularly changes, so there is always something new to try. The setting is lively but intimate, and this is a great place to sit down with a group of friends and enjoy each other’s company. If you’re hungry, they have delicious dumplings you can order and share.

Queen Anne Beer Hall

Perfect for big groups, Queen Anne Beer Hall is the ideal hang-out spot. They’ve got fun drinks, a full menu, and long tables that are perfect for conversation or a card game. They have lunch and late evening happy hours if you’re looking to save a bit of money. Plus, you don’t have to be 21 to get in, just make sure you have your ID if you want to order an alcoholic beverage.

Shopping:

Fremont Vintage Mall

While it’s not the most hidden gem, the Fremont Vintage Mall is my go-to cool place to tell my friends and family about when they visit Seattle. A mix of an antique and thrift store, the vintage mall has all kinds of treasures just waiting to be found! I could get lost in there for hours looking at all the vintage clothing, accessories, furniture, decor, books, records, and more. It’s no wonder everyone raves about it. If you want to avoid the busy tourism of Downtown and Pikes Place, Fremont is my favorite spot to take Seattle visitors! The vintage mall also has the perfect souvenirs to take back from your trip, with plenty of postcards and other knick-knacks to choose from. Who knows! You may even spot Nick Jonas browsing around… (he was seen there one singular time).

Pikes Place Market

This weekend, I went to Pike Place Market with my two best friends, and it is one of the best spots in Seattle. It has a perfect mix of history, city, and charm that makes it feel alive no matter when you go. You notice the energy with street music, and the smell of fresh flowers, baked goods, and seafood. It is a good place with a lot of stuff to catch in sight. With genuinely so much to see, it’s a day trip type of thing. The place is unique because it represents a place where someone could go out and shop around, eat something, or look at Elliott Bay without ever leaving the area of downtown Seattle. Definitely one of Seattle’s most iconic spots and something worth seeing yourself!

Sunday Fremont Market

Every Sunday, Fremont hosts a vintage market full of super cool local PNW vendors. This has been my favorite Sunday activity for the past four years. I have found so many cool treasures here, including most of my staple wardrobe pieces. The market is right by the PCC in the summer and spring, and in the winter, it is located under the Fremont Bridge. Going to this market is like a new adventure each time, and it’s cool to know you are supporting local businesses and vendors. I love grabbing a coffee at The Fremont Coffee Company and then walking down to the market. It’s truly the perfect Sunday morning adventure.

Eagle Harbor Book Company

If you are looking for a fun day trip, take the ferry to Bainbridge and walk to Eagle Harbor Book Company to check out their amazing selection of books. Then, walk to Pegasus Coffee and grab a warm drink while you stroll by the marina right behind Pegasus. On your way back to the ferry, check out Zutto Vintage & Antiques for some really neat vintage finds. This is such a fun day trip and makes for a quintessential Seattle day—especially getting to catch the view of the Seattle city skyline on your way back from Bainbridge. It’s truly magical.

Activities/Experiences:

Green Lake

I am sure you have heard it once, and you will hear it again—Green Lake (especially in all seasons except winter) is one of Seattle’s greatest gems. There is nothing I love more than an afternoon walk around Green Lake. There are flowers, dogs, paddle boats to rent, grass, and docks to hang out on. Green Lake truly checks all the boxes for a good walk or a fun picnic spot. The loop is about 2.7 miles and makes for a nice stroll or a short run if you’re feeling crazy. I take everyone who visits me to Green Lake in hopes of sharing a tiny piece of what makes Seattle so special.

Chihuly Garden and Glass

Chihuly Garden and Glass is one of the most unique and spectacular places I’ve ever been to. The artwork is truly breathtaking, and each exhibit is so meticulously creative. Also, I can’t really explain it, but I just really love glass. Unfortunately, tickets can be a bit on the expensive side, but I recommend everyone in Seattle make a point to visit at least once. If you’ve never been up the Space Needle, you can get bundled tickets for both experiences and save money that way.

Paint the Town

This pottery painting spot in the U-Village is perfect for a romantic date or a good time with your besties. They have tons of pottery options to choose from with a variety of price points, so this activity can be as inexpensive as you choose. It is such a fun and therapeutic activity, and after they fire it for you, you get to keep your new creation. They can get busy at times, but if you want to be sure you can get a spot, you can make reservations online.

Washington Park Arboretum

This is the perfect spot for a picnic or walk when the weather starts to get a bit sunnier and warmer. It is truly one of the most beautiful spots in Seattle, and always one of my first recommendations when I have people come to visit.

The Seattle Central Library

The crown jewel of the Seattle Public Library System, the Central Library is a Seattle staple. With 11 stories of gorgeous architecture and row after row of books, this is the perfect place to just go and admire or settle down for a relaxing read. If you haven’t already, you can sign up for a library card to gain access to all SPL has to offer (including an impressive selection of audio and e-books). Support your local library!