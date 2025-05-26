Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This summer, the Seattle concert scene is prepared to host some of music’s most popular current artists. Whether you enjoy listening to pop, country, rock, folk, or a bit of everything, there is a concert for you. Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, and Post Malone are just a few of the biggest names scheduled to stop by Seattle. Here is a list of some of the most exciting concerts (and my favorite song from each setlist!) scheduled before school returns in the fall: 

Post Malone with Jelly Roll – June 26 

The BIG A** Stadium Tour 

T-Mobile Park 

My favorite song: Broken Whiskey Glass 

 My Chemical Romance July 11 

“Long Live” the Black Parade  

T-Mobile Park 

My favorite song: Teenagers 

The Weeknd July 12  

After Hours Til Dawn with Playboi Carti  

Lumen Field 

My favorite song: The Hills 

Katy Perry – July 21 

The Lifetimes Tour  

Climate Pledge Arena 

My favorite song: Chained to the Rhythm 

Morgan Wallen – July 25 

I’m the Problem Tour with Miranda Lambert, Brooks and Dunn, and Anne Wilson  

Lumen Field 

My favorite song: Settling Down (Miranda Lambert) 

The Marias – July 27  

Submarine Tour (Extended)  

WAMU Theater 

My favorite song: No One Noticed 

Lady Gaga – August 6-9 

The Mayhem Ball  

Climate Pledge Arena 

My favorite song: Judas 

Nine Inch Nails August 12 

Peel It Back Tour 2025  

Climate Pledge Arena 

My favorite song: The Hand That Feeds 

Hozier August 14  

Unreal Unearth Tour  

T-Mobile Park 

My favorite song: Cherry Wine 

Kali Uchis August 15  

The Sincerely, Tour  

Climate Pledge Arena 

My favorite song: It’s Just Us 

The Lumineers August 16 

The Automatic World Tour  

T-Mobile Park 

My favorite song: Ophelia 

Teddy Swims August 31 

I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy Tour  

Lumen Field 

My favorite song: The Door 

Bumbershoot – August 30-31 

Artists like Weezer, Aurora, Car Seat Headrest, and Sylvan Esso 

Labor Day Weekend at Seattle Center 

Seattle Center 

My favorite song: Say it Ain’t So (Weezer) 

The Jonas Brothers – September 22  

Living the Dream Tour  

Climate Pledge Arena 

My favorite song: Summer Baby 

The Who – September 25 

The Song is Over – North America Farewell Tour  

Climate Pledge Arena 

My favorite song: Who Are You 

Be sure to check out TicketMaster, StubHub, or the venue website for information about tickets and times! Complete unofficial setlists can be found on Spotify. 

Maggie is a freshman at SPU studying physiology. She hopes to one day be a veterinarian for cats and dogs and is passionate about animal welfare. She loves all things pop-culture (music, movies, books, etc.), art/crafting, and baseball. This is Maggie's first year as a member of Her Campus and she is excited to get involved with the community and write articles!