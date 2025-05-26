This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter.

This summer, the Seattle concert scene is prepared to host some of music’s most popular current artists. Whether you enjoy listening to pop, country, rock, folk, or a bit of everything, there is a concert for you. Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, and Post Malone are just a few of the biggest names scheduled to stop by Seattle. Here is a list of some of the most exciting concerts (and my favorite song from each setlist!) scheduled before school returns in the fall:

Post Malone with Jelly Roll – June 26

The BIG A** Stadium Tour

T-Mobile Park

My favorite song: Broken Whiskey Glass

My Chemical Romance – July 11

“Long Live” the Black Parade

T-Mobile Park

My favorite song: Teenagers

The Weeknd – July 12

After Hours Til Dawn with Playboi Carti

Lumen Field

My favorite song: The Hills

Katy Perry – July 21

The Lifetimes Tour

Climate Pledge Arena

My favorite song: Chained to the Rhythm

Morgan Wallen – July 25

I’m the Problem Tour with Miranda Lambert, Brooks and Dunn, and Anne Wilson

Lumen Field

My favorite song: Settling Down (Miranda Lambert)

The Marias – July 27

Submarine Tour (Extended)

WAMU Theater

My favorite song: No One Noticed

Lady Gaga – August 6-9

The Mayhem Ball

Climate Pledge Arena

My favorite song: Judas

Nine Inch Nails – August 12

Peel It Back Tour 2025

Climate Pledge Arena

My favorite song: The Hand That Feeds

Hozier – August 14

Unreal Unearth Tour

T-Mobile Park

My favorite song: Cherry Wine

Kali Uchis – August 15

The Sincerely, Tour

Climate Pledge Arena

My favorite song: It’s Just Us

The Lumineers – August 16

The Automatic World Tour

T-Mobile Park

My favorite song: Ophelia

Teddy Swims – August 31

I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy Tour

Lumen Field

My favorite song: The Door

Bumbershoot – August 30-31

Artists like Weezer, Aurora, Car Seat Headrest, and Sylvan Esso

Labor Day Weekend at Seattle Center

Seattle Center

My favorite song: Say it Ain’t So (Weezer)

The Jonas Brothers – September 22

Living the Dream Tour

Climate Pledge Arena

My favorite song: Summer Baby

The Who – September 25

The Song is Over – North America Farewell Tour

Climate Pledge Arena

My favorite song: Who Are You

Be sure to check out TicketMaster, StubHub, or the venue website for information about tickets and times! Complete unofficial setlists can be found on Spotify.