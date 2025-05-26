This summer, the Seattle concert scene is prepared to host some of music’s most popular current artists. Whether you enjoy listening to pop, country, rock, folk, or a bit of everything, there is a concert for you. Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, and Post Malone are just a few of the biggest names scheduled to stop by Seattle. Here is a list of some of the most exciting concerts (and my favorite song from each setlist!) scheduled before school returns in the fall:
Post Malone with Jelly Roll – June 26
The BIG A** Stadium Tour
T-Mobile Park
My favorite song: Broken Whiskey Glass
My Chemical Romance – July 11
“Long Live” the Black Parade
T-Mobile Park
My favorite song: Teenagers
The Weeknd – July 12
After Hours Til Dawn with Playboi Carti
Lumen Field
My favorite song: The Hills
Katy Perry – July 21
The Lifetimes Tour
Climate Pledge Arena
My favorite song: Chained to the Rhythm
Morgan Wallen – July 25
I’m the Problem Tour with Miranda Lambert, Brooks and Dunn, and Anne Wilson
Lumen Field
My favorite song: Settling Down (Miranda Lambert)
The Marias – July 27
Submarine Tour (Extended)
WAMU Theater
My favorite song: No One Noticed
Lady Gaga – August 6-9
The Mayhem Ball
Climate Pledge Arena
My favorite song: Judas
Nine Inch Nails – August 12
Peel It Back Tour 2025
Climate Pledge Arena
My favorite song: The Hand That Feeds
Hozier – August 14
Unreal Unearth Tour
T-Mobile Park
My favorite song: Cherry Wine
Kali Uchis – August 15
The Sincerely, Tour
Climate Pledge Arena
My favorite song: It’s Just Us
The Lumineers – August 16
The Automatic World Tour
T-Mobile Park
My favorite song: Ophelia
Teddy Swims – August 31
I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy Tour
Lumen Field
My favorite song: The Door
Bumbershoot – August 30-31
Artists like Weezer, Aurora, Car Seat Headrest, and Sylvan Esso
Labor Day Weekend at Seattle Center
Seattle Center
My favorite song: Say it Ain’t So (Weezer)
The Jonas Brothers – September 22
Living the Dream Tour
Climate Pledge Arena
My favorite song: Summer Baby
The Who – September 25
The Song is Over – North America Farewell Tour
Climate Pledge Arena
My favorite song: Who Are You
Be sure to check out TicketMaster, StubHub, or the venue website for information about tickets and times! Complete unofficial setlists can be found on Spotify.