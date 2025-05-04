This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SPU chapter.

This summer is the perfect time to obsess over a new show in between all of the fun summer activities. I have compiled a list of my top 5 TV shows worth spending your summer watching.

Cruel Summer:

Available to watch on Hulu, Cruel Summer has two captivating seasons. Each season features a different mystery that takes place in the summer with all the twists and turns you can imagine.

You:

A Netflix series, You, takes place over 5 seasons depicting a psychopathic stalker who finds a new victim each season. The series can be a little intense, but will hook you on the first episode.

From:

Available for streaming On Demand or through Prime Video, From features a small town where the town residents can’t leave. Having to battle killer monsters that come out at night, the town races to find a way out.

The Summer I Turned Pretty:

Based on the book series written by Jenny Han, the series follows two brothers and their female childhood best friend. Over the course of each season, the main character finds herself falling in love with both brothers and having to make a choice.

Under the Bridge:

Based on a true story, this true crime series tells the story of Reena Virk, a teenager who was murdered in Victoria, BC.

