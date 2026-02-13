This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Spelman chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As you celebrate Valentine’s Day remember that the most important love of all is self-love.

In this article, I will highlight the importance of self-love and explore meaningful ways to incorporate it into your everyday life.

Out of everyone in the world, you deserve your own love too. Self-love is an essential part of life, because once you learn how to love yourself, you can love others. For example, a person cannot become a skilled baker unless they practice and master their craft, while learning how to create different recipes themselves.

Self-love should not be viewed as a selfish act. Self-love is pouring into yourself and giving yourself grace. As college women, we constantly deal with academic pressure, emotional stress, imposter syndrome, and so much more. We deserve to take a break without guilt.

Loving yourself can be done in many meaningful ways. One way you can practice self-love is by acknowledging the “small” wins like celebrating passing a test or treating yourself to something that you love after completing an assignment. Rewarding yourself regardless of the outcome is important, because being consistent can develop good habits. Another way of practicing self-love is speaking positively of yourself. When we allow negative thoughts to take over, we tend to degrade ourselves or make ourselves feel less than what we truly are. Which is why we should continuously uplift ourselves and develop a positive mindset.

Self-love is the best love, and we must continue to stay rooted, water the love we have planted, and watch how it continues to grow throughout our life.