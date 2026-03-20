She Can Change The World: Three Spelman Women Making an Impact

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Spelman chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy Women’s History Month! As a continuation towards my Black History Month article, “Black History In the Present: Three Spelman Women Making an Impact” I decided to create a second part highlighting Women’s History Month. The power of ‘her’ is continuously underestimated, but the women of Spelman College are continuously making an impact beyond Spelman’s gates, defying the narrative.

Simone Moales C’2025

Recent Spelman graduate Simone Moales is an empowering figure in the political and law field whose leadership has been displayed on and off campus. At Spelman, Moales served as the 83rd President for Spelman College’s Student Government Association. While being in this position she was also granted the opportunity to work and receive hands-on experience of governmental affairs as a legislative intern for Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and a congressional intern for Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (CT-05). She also worked alongside many political leaders such as President Biden (during his term), Vice President Kamala Harris (during her term), and First Lady Biden (during Biden’s presidency). After graduating secured an internship from Congressional Black Caucus Foundation on Capitol Hill. Her next steps are toward completing the LSAT and going to law school.

Follow her journey further on Instagram @simone_imannni

Latriece Watkins C’1996

For women, leading in a male dominating industry can be challenging, but Latriece Watkins is redefining that standard. After graduating Spelman with a B.A. in political science, Watkins joined Walmart’s real estate division as an intern and moved toward the divisional merchandising position at Sam’s Club in 2008. Watkins climbed up the corporate ladder obtaining many leadership roles. After 27 years of working for Walmart and serving as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Watkins as of February 1, 2026 became the second black woman to become the CEO of Sam’s Club. The first black woman to hold this position was Rosalind Brewer C’1984, another Spelman graduate and the college’s current interim president. Watkins serves as the definition of what it means to lead with determination.

Ariana Benson C’2019

Roses are red, violets are blue, Ariana Benson has poetry for you. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia and now residing in St. Louis, Missouri, Benson is a poet, educator, and storyteller. Her debut collection was Black Pastoral published by the University of Georgia Press in 2023. Her work received numerous honors, including the Cave Canem Poetry Prize, finalist for the John Leonard Prize for Best First Book, and the 2024 Lenore Marshall Poetry Prize. Her creative writing explores the intersectionality of Black identity and nature, reimagining the relationship between race and pastoral landscape.

See what she publishes next @extraordin_arie

As you all take note of these phenomenal ladies, remember that Women’s History Month is not just a month, it’s everyday. I would like to give a special thanks to the women above because women like you pave the way for women like me, and others, and for that I am thankful and inspired.