Cultural Coils: Exploring The Beauty of Black Women’s Hair

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Spelman chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Black women’s hair carries deep historical roots, cultural significance, and undeniable beauty. Throughout history hair has been a beautiful symbol of identity. Through every twist, curl, or intricate braiding pattern every Black hairstyle represents a story.

Did you know Black women’s hair was used as a form of survival? During the Transatlantic slave trade Black hair was used as a survival strategy. Enslaved women would place rice, seeds, and sometimes even gold onto the scalp by braiding cornrows. If captured they would be forced to travel along the Atlantic Ocean or the Middle Passage, so in order to survive these harsh conditions they used what was braided in their hair as a source of food to avoid starvation. Also if they managed to escape these materials would help them start their own life. Using their hair, African women reclaimed a sense of agency with the limited resources they had.

From knotless braids to fulani braids to pixie cuts to locs, I personally feel like the versatility of Black women’s hair isn’t talked about enough. Styles have evolved drastically over the years highlighting the creativity in the Black community. Hair serves as a form of expression and personality allowing Black women to define themselves. Each style represents individuality and freedom of style.

Even though Black hair maintenance can be tiring AKA “Wash Day” we should love our crowns and remember the history and glory our hair contains.

I was inspired to type this article based on a trend on Tiktok that is floating around expressing how Black women wear their natural hair. Here is a Tiktok recorded by a Spelmanite of this trend around our campus! Link: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZP8bEP5K5/