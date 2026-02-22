Black History In the Present: Three Spelman Women Making an Impact 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Spelman chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Happy Black History Month! While many people believe that Black history is our roots from the past, many people of color are actively thriving in their desired fields. Here are three Spelman graduates who continue to make an impact beyond Spelman’s gates.

Neshe’ Conley C’2013

For people of color, pregnancy related symptoms like heartburn or chest pains are often overlooked and can cause life threatening consequences but, Neshe’ Conley is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to change that. After Conley faced personal experiences of being ignored by her OB/GYN on multiple occasions, Conley decided to make a change and became the founder and CEO of Ebony Women Health Corp. and Blacknexis (formally known as EchoHer). Blacknexis collects data by using stories and experiences to create better maternal health outcomes for Black women. UnitedHealthcare supported her platform and awarded her over $300,000. After attending a Zoom conference with Neshe’ Conley, I couldn’t help but feel inspired and loved her passion for improving Black maternal health.

Follow her journey further on Instagram @_neshethehealthexpert

Ashley Laverne Jackson C’2020

Lights, camera, action! Ashley Laverne Jackson is making a major impact in the entertainment industry as an actress, writer, and producer. She is also the founder of her own production company, Rainbow Child Productions. Rainbow Child Productions, according to its website, are “dedicated to creating inclusive and authentic content that drives social impact.” Most recently, Jackson worked alongside Prentice Penny, known for his work in Insecure (2016), Girlfriends (2000), Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013), for a three-part docuseries on the life of her father, the late civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, told from her perspective. She also recently received the huge opportunity working as a staff writer for the highly anticipated sequel to A Different World.

To get the behind-the-scenes look at her work check her Instagram @ashleylavernejackson

Dr. Charis Chambers C’2010

Charis Chambers is an OB/GYN, author, and chief medical officer who is well known on social media as “The Period Doctor”. Her platform is used to educate and empower women about their reproductive health, highlighting topics like menstrual cycles, motherhood, and other general health and wellness. She is also the author of The Period & Puberty Parenting Revolution, further illustrating her commitment to educating beyond social media and reaching audiences through her book. With her medical knowledge, Chambers makes educating easily accessible. I have had the pleasure to be a part of a Q&A with Dr. Chambers, where I received advice, motivation, and even learned something new.

To receive reproductive health tips visit her Instagram @theperioddoctor

As you all take note of these phenomenal ladies, remember that Black History is not just a month, it’s everyday. People of color are continually creating a legacy, carrying a torch, and lighting a path for the generations to come.