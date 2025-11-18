You Might be a Socialist.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Democratic Socialist, Zohran Mamdani, making history by winning the the mayoral race of N.Y. City, socialism is a mainstream discussion in modern American politics. His campaign was run with a strong focus on community engagement, with canvassing initiatives helping encourage a historic voter turn-out.

Mamdani’s politics are a refreshing change—with a big smile and promise of hope, the Mayor Elect has unearthed evidence of a greater need amongst New Yorkers and American Citizens alike; what we have is not working, and we need a change.

Mamdani dared to bridge the disconnect between the capitalist government’s promises, and the peoples’ needs—excellently displaying what modern socialism in the U.S. can look like.

If socialism sounds like a scary word, you might be misunderstanding its definition, and that’s okay! When confusing concepts are thrown at you—like wealth redistribution, collective ownership, and worker control— it can sound overly complex and radical in thought.

Growing up in the U.S., I have witnessed first hand the way a late-stage capitalistic nation does little to teach socialist practices. As I’ve aged and done my own research, I’ve realized that limiting citizens’ understanding of socialism is not for our protection, but out of control. If we all understood the benefits of being a part of a more socialist country, we might begin to push back against the profit-over-people culture.

Socialism can be understood in many different ways, as it has been expanded upon to fit the needs of different nations and peoples. Some people understand socialism as an economic concept, while others argue it is a method of governing. All of this discourse can make understanding socialism feel daunting at first.

In simple terms, what socialism means to me, is the act of organizing with humanistic and community-based priorities. Socialism can be best defined as a system which allows workers to own the same resources that they operate, and goals intended to satisfy needs rather than produce profit.

As I list different ways socialism shows up in our every day lives, you might just discover that some of your favorite hobbies, mottos, and habits are already rooted in socialist ideas.