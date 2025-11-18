You Might be a Socialist.

With Democratic Socialist, Zohran Mamdani, making history by winning the the mayoral race of N.Y. City, socialism is a mainstream discussion in modern American politics. His campaign was run with a strong focus on community engagement, with canvassing initiatives helping encourage a historic voter turn-out.
Mamdani’s politics are a refreshing change—with a big smile and promise of hope, the Mayor Elect has unearthed evidence of a greater need amongst New Yorkers and American Citizens alike; what we have is not working, and we need a change.
Mamdani dared to bridge the disconnect between the capitalist government’s promises, and the peoples’ needs—excellently displaying what modern socialism in the U.S. can look like.
If socialism sounds like a scary word, you might be misunderstanding its definition, and that’s okay! When confusing concepts are thrown at you—like wealth redistribution, collective ownership, and worker control— it can sound overly complex and radical in thought.
Growing up in the U.S., I have witnessed first hand the way a late-stage capitalistic nation does little to teach socialist practices. As I’ve aged and done my own research, I’ve realized that limiting citizens’ understanding of socialism is not for our protection, but out of control. If we all understood the benefits of being a part of a more socialist country, we might begin to push back against the profit-over-people culture.
Socialism can be understood in many different ways, as it has been expanded upon to fit the needs of different nations and peoples. Some people understand socialism as an economic concept, while others argue it is a method of governing. All of this discourse can make understanding socialism feel daunting at first.
In simple terms, what socialism means to me, is the act of organizing with humanistic and community-based priorities. Socialism can be best defined as a system which allows workers to own the same resources that they operate, and goals intended to satisfy needs rather than produce profit.
As I list different ways socialism shows up in our every day lives, you might just discover that some of your favorite hobbies, mottos, and habits are already rooted in socialist ideas.
- – You’re a good neighbor, and friend.
-
A core value of socialist theory is a focus on helping those in need. If your friend is sick, you might bring them soup. If your housemate needs help cleaning, you might vacuum or do the dishes. You might feel better when you shop local, and get to know the owner of a shop who also runs their own storefront themselves.
You might pet-sit for free, or mow your neighbor’s lawn while they are on a trip. You might help a friend with homework, if you understand the subject better than them. You probably have given old clothes to younger family members. You have probably car-pooled, or brought some food to a pot-luck.
All of these practices are being executed with a socialist mindset. There is no profit motive, but instead, a people-motive. Being a good member of your community is one of the first steps in understanding what it means to be a socialist.
- – You attended public school K-12.
-
The public school system has its wrinkles that need ironing out, but at its core it is a socialist program. Public school is collectively funded. Local, state, and federal taxes fund programs that are equitably redistributed to students. Many public schools offer before and after school programs that operate as childcare for working parents. 504 programs, and other things that make school accessible for students with different needs, are available to families for free through public schools. Free lunch and breakfast programs are available or required in many school districts, as well as physical education programs, parks and playgrounds, access to instruments, art supplies, a basic health clinic, and limited counseling services.
If you’ve enjoyed having access to any of these resources growing up, you’ve enjoyed the concept of socialism. While capitalism is affecting the wealth distribution and fair access to education among different districts—implementing more socialist practices could ensure that every student is offered the best possible assets throughout their early education.
- – You’re an NFL fan.
-
The National Football League, although a huge profit-maker for the U.S., functions successfully under a number of socialist policies. It enforces a salary cap and floor which enforces all of the 32 teams spend the same amount of funds annually. To ensure fairness, a meticulous set of rules is written for the NFL draft, which orders that draft picks begin with the least successful, to the most successful teams of the previous season.
The Green Bay Packers, in particular, are arguably the most socialist team in the league. The Packers have been a publicly owned, nonprofit corporation since 1923. With over 5 million shares owned by over 500 thousand stockholders, the team is proudly kept alive by unselfish fans. Furthermore, a final regulation ensures that no single person can own more than 200 thousand shares; this prevents any one person from taking ownership of the team
The regulations and adjustments for football make sense. When compared to other sports leagues, like Major League Baseball, the differences between small and big-market baseball teams is evident. If these guidelines did not exist in the NFL, it is likely that American Football would not have made its global mark. Socialist practices allow for your favorite teams to get a fair shot at winning every year.
No conglomerates, no unfair spending—just football.
- – You frequent your local library.
-
Whether you’re a self-proclaimed bibliophile, or you just like the quiet of the library to study—have you noticed that no one at the door asks you for money to enter? That’s because local, state, and federal taxes fund free access to libraries and all of their amenities.
The library offers a collective pool of resources that the entire community has access to. First and foremost—books. Books, which used to be a luxury item owned by the few, now are equally available to the public regardless of their status. Access to books encourages diversity of thought, opinion, and equal opportunities to access information.
Many libraries act as a meeting place for community services, art programs, donation drop-offs, tutoring, and more. To help locals who cannot always afford to buy appliances and other pricey items, calling it a “library of things”. In these collections of things, renters can find microphones, recording equipment, instruments, sewing machines, baking appliances, and more.
As time has progressed, libraries and the things they offer have modernized with the times to meet people’s needs. Offering free access to technology like computers, research equipment, and internet, libraries are a perfect example of modern socialism.
- – You enjoy days at public parks.
-
Public parks serve as another great example of collective ownerships, that everyone can use and enjoy. Parks do not aim to make profit, and rather are focused on the happiness of the people who access the park. Many public parks offer benches to sit, bathrooms, play grounds, greenways, and walking paths. Some public parks even offer special activities like disc golf nets, practice fields, ball courts, fitness equipment, and BBQ grills.
Parks sometimes offer recreational equipment to rent, like kayaks, outdoor party equipment, yard games, and sports supplies.
Public parks often hold community events, and transfer the money made at these festivities back into the park or community services—like local schools, pet shelters, or youth sports. Fall festivals, summer concerts, and a firework shows for Independence Day are just a few of the events my local park has routinely hosted for decades.
If you’ve enjoyed a summer evening or crisp fall morning at a nearby park, you were enjoying your time in one of the most socialist places in America!