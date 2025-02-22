You Can Make A Difference: How To Get Involved In Your Community

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In today’s political climate, anxiety is high. It’s easy to feel discouraged and defeated. You may feel scared, overwhelmed, or even hopeless. You may think you are absolutely powerless – but you aren’t. Now is the time to get educated, get involved, and use your voice. There are so many ways you can advocate and make a difference in your community.

EDUCATE YOURSELF AND OTHERS

Learn about what’s going on! Educate yourself on the facts. Read or watch the news, but look out for biased sources. Research policies – from the local to the federal level. Share what you learn with your friends and family members who may not be up to date on the issues. If you hear something you’re unsure of, fact-check it! FactCheck.org, PolitiFact.com, and Snopes.com are all reliable fact-checking websites to use. With so much misinformation circling, educating yourself and your loved ones is crucial.

GET INVOLVED IN LOCAL ACTIVIST ORGANIZATIONS

Look for local grassroots organizations around you. A grassroots organization is a “community-based group that advocates for change.” These groups often organize protests, petitions, donation collections, and volunteer opportunities. The Party for Socialism and Liberation is a very active grassroots organization that provides activism opportunities in cities all across the country. Amnesty International is a great resource for finding opportunities to take action, as well as other grassroots organizations near you.

USE YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA

As cliché as it may be, social media activism goes a long way. In the digital age, most people, especially Gen Z, receive a good portion of their news and information from social media. Using your own platform can be extremely beneficial in spreading awareness on important topics and information people may not receive otherwise. It’s essential, however, to make sure the information you spread is accurate and up to date.

VOTE, Vote, vote!

Vote in every election you can. Voting is a crucial way to make your voice heard. Show up to the polls – and not just for the “big” elections. Local elections are often overlooked or skipped, but they are critical if you want to make a change in your community. Research candidates and vote for those whose policies and positions you support.

No matter who you are or where you’re from, you can make a difference. Show up to a protest. Sign petitions. Educate yourself and others. Spread correct information and opportunities for others to follow you in your activism. If we come together and fight for what’s right, we can and will make a change.