Although to some clothing is seen as just fabric, throughout history it has served it has served as a powerful medium for protest and resistance, allowing individuals and groups to not only visually express themselves but use what they wear as symbols of solidarity, and aspirations for change. From symbols representing certain sects to colors alluding to certain causes, clothing functions as a visual language that can be as influential as physical action or written words.

The utilization of clothing as a form of political expression has appeared throughout time and cultures, weaving its way through countless moments of social resistance. An early example is can be found through the suffragette movement in the early 1900s. Women were known to sport white to show purity and unity. The strategic use of the color made the representatives dignified in a time where women were often pushes aside and not respected in powerful spaces.

Similarly, the Black Panther Party in the 1960s adapted uniforms to represent their dedication to the cause, these uniforms included black leather jackets and berets. The party’s cohesion provided a visual challenge to police brutality and systemic oppression. Their bold look established respect and forced bystanders to look at them, making their cause stated. This choice of protest demands attention, forcing onlookers eyes to recognize their cohesion and the cause they identify with.

Globally, clothing has been used as a form of protest as Gandhi encouraged people to spin and weave their own cloth to reject British colonial imports. Wearing the homespun garments shows reliance and nationalistic pride for India to push for independence.

Situations involving cloth protests have been so challenged that it actually made it to the Supreme Court. The landmark court case Tinker v. Des Moines, highlights the utilization of anti-Vietnam War movement attire. Protesters used fashion to reject the draft. Armbands signifying their identification with the cause allowed others to know their stance on the cause. Through drawing attention to a political cause in a non-violent way was perfectly displayed through clothing.

More recently, political clothing is used throughout marches. A prime example is the Gender Liberation March last year where people in attendance dressed in all white in order to show their coalition and show solidarity to past civil rights activists. Similarly, congresswomen wore pink to President Trump’s Joint Address to Congress to highlight their request for reform on policies affecting women and families throughout his candidacy. Again this unions drew attention to the group as they stood out amongst their peers within the legislative chamber.

Forms of expression through clothing is also seen by celebrities. Many celebrities were seen wearing red Artists4Ceasefire pins at the 2024 Academy Awards for a ceasefire in Gaza. These although subtle accessories, their impact on using their platforms and audience to inform the public on global crisis allows for the word to spread. Icons like Bella Hadid showcased traditional Middle Eastern clothing at the Cannes Film Festival in solidarity with Palestine. Many designer clothing brands encouraged voting through their apparel as well before the 2024 presidential elections. Formulating collections highlighting the importance of political participation.

Outside of organized movements, individual fashion choices can reflect acts of personal expression — whether it’s embracing heritage, challenging norms, or simply choosing to stand out. Clothing, in these moments, becomes not just what we wear, but a reflection of who we are and what we stand for.