What I Regret About my College Experience as a Senior

As I near the end of my college journey, I’ve found myself reflecting on the twists and turns that have defined my experiences. From the highs of achievement to the lows of missed opportunities, my time at the University of South Carolina has been a whirlwind of growth and self-discovery. However, as a senior with a month until graduation, there’s are a few overarching regrets that loom in the back of my mind:

Looking back, I realize that I could have made my college experience richer by immersing myself in campus life early on. Specifically, I regret not delving deeper into the number opportunities and clubs that the Darla Moore School of Business has to offer. The Carolina Sales Institute, Women in Business, American Marketing Association – these were just a few of the remarkable avenues for personal and professional growth that I failed to fully explore. Had I mustered the courage to step outside my comfort zone and join these organizations earlier in my college career, I’m certain that my path would have been illuminated by a wealth of experiences and connections that I now missed.

I also regret not being more open-minded and rushing through my college years. Instead of fully embracing the various perspectives and experiences around me, I often found myself tethered to my own narrow worldview. I wish I had taken the time to engage with people from different backgrounds, cultures, and ideologies – to truly broaden my horizons and expand my understanding of the world.

Lastly, I wish I hadn’t been so quick to rush through each week in anticipation of the weekend. It’s true what they say – college flies by in the blink of an eye. In my pursuit of deadlines and social plans, I failed to appreciate the simple joys of everyday life – the moments of reflection, the adventures with friends, the beauty of our campus. I wish I had slowed down and savored each moment, recognizing that these are the memories that will stay with me long after I toss my cap in the air on graduation day.

As I prepare to bid farewell to my home for the last four years, I’m reminded that regrets, though painful, are also powerful catalysts for growth and change. While I may not be able to rewrite the past, I can certainly shape the future by embracing every opportunity that comes my way with open arms and a courageous spirit.