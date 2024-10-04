Wardrobe Essentials: Building a Capsule Collection

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m sure you’ve noticed the growing trend of choosing timeless and classy pieces over bold and wild ones. The days of ripped skinny jeans and loud, patterned tops are behind us, with slick-back buns and chic kitten heels taking their place. Influencers like Sophia Richie and Jasmine Tookes are prime examples of these capsule wardrobes filled with simple but versatile pieces— but capsule wardrobes are helpful for everyone, and this list of staple clothing items is a great starting point! Remember, building a capsule wardrobe can take time, especially when searching for the perfect pieces at the right price. I hope you find these suggestions helpful on your journey!

DRESSES:

Casual Day Dress Go for a comfortable, breathable fabric like cotton or linen; a neutral color like beige or olive will make it easy to dress up.

Little Black Dress A must-have that works for any occasion, from a night out to a formal event.



COATS:

Black Blazer

Cardigan

Denim Jacket A timeless piece that pairs effortlessly over dresses or simple tops.



TOPS:

White Button-Down

White Long/Short Sleeve Tops

Black Long/Short Sleeve Tops

BOTTOMS:

Quality Slacks

Black Jeans

White Jeans

Light-Wash Jeans

Medium-Wash Jeans

Dark-Wash Jeans

SHOES: