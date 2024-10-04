Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
a person sits crosslegged on the ground folding laundry, including jeans and shirts which sit in piles before them
Sarah Brown | Unsplash
Style > Fashion

Wardrobe Essentials: Building a Capsule Collection

Avona Le
I’m sure you’ve noticed the growing trend of choosing timeless and classy pieces over bold and wild ones. The days of ripped skinny jeans and loud, patterned tops are behind us, with slick-back buns and chic kitten heels taking their place. Influencers like Sophia Richie and Jasmine Tookes are prime examples of these capsule wardrobes filled with simple but versatile pieces— but capsule wardrobes are helpful for everyone, and this list of staple clothing items is a great starting point! Remember, building a capsule wardrobe can take time, especially when searching for the perfect pieces at the right price. I hope you find these suggestions helpful on your journey! 

DRESSES: 

  • Casual Day Dress
    • Go for a comfortable, breathable fabric like cotton or linen; a neutral color like beige or olive will make it easy to dress up. 
  • Little Black Dress
    • A must-have that works for any occasion, from a night out to a formal event. 

COATS:

  • Black Blazer
  • Cardigan
  • Denim Jacket
    • A timeless piece that pairs effortlessly over dresses or simple tops. 

TOPS: 

  • White Button-Down 
  • White Long/Short Sleeve Tops
  • Black Long/Short Sleeve Tops

BOTTOMS:

  • Quality Slacks 
  • Black Jeans
  • White Jeans
  • Light-Wash Jeans
  • Medium-Wash Jeans
  • Dark-Wash Jeans

SHOES:

  • White Comfy Sneakers
    • Popular choices include Nike Air Forces, Dr.Scholl’s Platform Sneaker, or FILA Low Sneakers
  • Ballet Flats
  • Simple Black Heels 
