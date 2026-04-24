USC’s Ghostlight Productions Presents: U.S. Drag by Gina Gionfriddo

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

U.S. Drag directed by Meagan AuBuchon is the newest show hitting the stage at the University of South Carolina, presented by USC’s Ghostlight Productions.

Ghostlight is a fully undergraduate student-run theatre organization whose main goal is to provide students with the opportunity to express themselves creatively through meaningful theatrical works.

U.S. Drag is the third show to be produced in conjunction with the Blind Eye Theatre Initiative (BETI), the artistic company of Ghostlight which is dedicated to producing controversial, experimental and political shows.

All Art is Political Blind Eye Theatre Initiative motto

U.S. Drag by Gina Gionfriddo is a dramatic comedy set in early 2000s New York City. It follows two young protagonists, Allison (Ellie Anthony) and Angela (Kristen Montgomery), who are recent college graduates navigating life in Manhattan while chasing happiness, success and money.

Their world takes a turn when they discover a possible financial opportunity requiring them to track down “Ed,” the mysterious villain said to be attacking people in the city.

Allison and Angela join S.A.F.E. (Stay Away From Ed), a neighborhood watch group full of quirky characters, committed to raising awareness and protecting citizens from Ed.

The first rule of S.A.F.E.: don’t help anyone.

Reagan Michael

full cast

Allison – Ellie Anthony

Angela – Kristen Montgomery

Evan – Paul Hommel

James – Will Barr

Mary – Chloe Newport

Christopher – Luke Shelton

Ned – Logan Keller

Bookstore Manager/Janice/Bartender/Christen – Mars Weaver

U.S. Drag centers around a passion for life, driven by an electrified wanting. It encourages us to demand nothing less than something extraordinary for life. Ellie Anthony, Allison

Takeaways

After watching a run of U.S. Drag, I was left with more questions than answers—which in my opinion, is the most effective way to encourage an audience to think deeply about the message of a show.

The play is a satirical commentary on various aspects of real life, including desire, fame, paranoia, and victimization, which viewers can relate and contrast with their own experiences and perspectives on the world.

Ultimately, director Meagan AuBuchon aimed to leave audiences with a sense of determination to work towards their goals. She wants viewers to know that they don’t need to settle, and should not let pushback from others stop them from achieving their dreams.

There will always be people in your life trying to pull you down and tell you what you can do and who you are. Don’t let them. Meagan AuBuchon, Director

Want to See the show?

U.S. Drag will be running from April 24-April 26 in the Benson Theatre, located at 226 Bull St., Columbia, SC. Tickets are $10 each and you can purchase them here!

Content Warning: U.S. Drag contains mature themes and explicit language and is not suitable for children.