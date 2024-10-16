Trader Joe’s: A Fall Review

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Trader Joe’s is known for always changing their store products and spicing up their line for the festivities! Now that fall has come around, let’s take a look at their seasonal offerings.

1. Pumpkin Overnight Oats

If you need a wake-me-up to start your day, try these pumpkin overnight oats! They are pre-made and best to be served cold in the morning. If you are not into the taste of sweets, this is the perfect product. The pumpkin overnight oats have a lot of spices and pumpkin flavor, but the sweetness is not overpowering! I would personally rate the pumpkin overnight oats a 7/10 because it’s nourishing and allows me to start the day focused on class.

2. Autumn Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce

If you are a pasta girly like me, this is a necessity for the holidays by far. This product is extremely fresh and contains a lot of nourishing ingredients including pumpkin, butternut squash, and carrots. I would rate the autumn harvest creamy pasta sauce a 9/10 because it is extremely flavorful, and the perfect comforting fall supplement.

3. Pumpkin Bisque

I had never tried bisque before, so I was excited to see what the Trader Joe’s pumpkin bisque was all about. However, it was not for me because this bisque has the very distinctive taste of pumpkin puree. I would rate this product a 3/10 because it is a unique type of soup but just leaves an unpleasant aftertaste.

4. Fall Harvest Salsa

The fall harvest salsa is a perfect fall necessity! It is extremely favorable with a mix of pumpkin, apple, and butternut squash. It is delicious and a perfect pair with the fall leaf tortilla chips. I am not usually into spice, but this salsa was perfectly mild in heat. I would rate the fall harvest salsa a 10/10 because it is honestly one of the best salsas I have ever tried!

5. Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

One of the fan-favorites of Trader Joe’s fall products is the butternut squash mac n’ cheese. I was hoping to enjoy this because I love mac and cheese, but I honestly did not. The package has a very small portion, and though it is a healthy alternative to regular mac n’ cheese, it was very lacking flavor and almost bland. I would rate the butternut squash mac n’ cheese a 6/10 because I like the concept of curating a mac n’ cheese for the fall season, this one was just not it for me.

6. Pumpkin Gnocchi

Lastly, if you are looking for a healthy easy go-to meal for the fall, these pumpkin gnocchi are the right move to experiment with your meals. I wanted to try pumpkin gnocchi because I really love cauliflower gnocchi. I honestly loved this because it was very flavorful and tasted just how I imagine fall might taste. I would rate the pumpkin gnocchi an 8/10 because it has a different texture, but is still extremely flavorful with the sweet potato and pumpkin spice combination.

There are plenty more fall products to try out, so make sure to check out your local Trader Joe’s and their online website to see a full list of their products. Enjoy a taste of fall, and happy holidays!