‘Tis The Season: Fall Drinks Around Columbia, SC

The weather may not have completely changed yet, but fall is everywhere in Columbia. If you’re looking to feel the fall vibes, here are a few coffee shops around the city that serve drinks to quench your craving.

Cool Beans Coffee Co.

Cool Beans is conveniently located next to the Horseshoe, near the heart of campus. It offers a menu of fall drinks, including tea and coffee. I visited and enjoyed an iced pumpkin chai!

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea is adjacent to campus, nestled under Empire Columbia. It is a student favorite and offers a plethora of fall-themed drinks, including the “Great Pumpkin Latte” and the “Monster Matcha.” I tried the “Spiced Carmel Apple” and thought it was a refreshing blend of fall flavors.

Starbucks

Tried and true— the Starbucks fall drinks will never let you down. My personal favorite is the “Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai.” Although they’re not only sold in Columbia, sipping on one of these drinks while strolling through the Horseshoe will always be the vibe.

Seven Brew

Relatively new to the Columbia coffee scene is Seven Brew, a drive-through-only coffee shop with multiple locations in the city. Seven Brew does not have fall-specific drinks, but many of its regular drinks put you in a fall mood. Any of their caramel-flavored beverages will hit the spot this season.

Drip Coffee

Drip is a Columbia favorite with a convenient location in Five Points. Similar to Seven Brew, Drip doesn’t have fall-specific drinks, but a spicy, hot chai from this spot will make you feel like it’s ten degrees cooler.

Curiosity Coffee Bar

This Cola spot has vibes like none other. Curiosity Coffee Bar is a great place to do homework and relax with friends. Their fall drinks include the “Hello! Pumpkin” and the “Campfire Cold Brew.” Curiosity also has a full menu of treats, snacks, and sandwiches.

Soda City Market

Another place to find fall beverages and snacks is at Soda City Market on Saturday mornings. Each week, food trucks bring Columbia’s best snacks and drinks to Main Street. As the temperature drops, bundle up and enjoy some of Columbia’s best treats.

Columbia is the perfect place to enjoy a warm (or cool) fall beverage. With endless coffee shops full of lattes, tea, and treats, you’ll never run out of reasons to enjoy the season.