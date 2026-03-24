The Rise of College Bands

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

About a month and a half ago, my friends and I stumbled upon a bar in hopes of having a good night, and we were delighted to recount what we got to experience. We honestly had no idea what we had in store until we spotted a stage with a set of drums and a bunch of guitar amps scattered around it. Not long later, a group of four guys in their early 20s stepped out and began riling up the crowd for a loud, but fun time. Any song cover you could imagine, from any genre, they played, and they kept the crowd pretty engaged the whole night, even taking requests at the end.

This group alone was the first of many college bands that I’ve seen pop up on my feed recently, and I thought I’d recount my experience to bring more attention to some local startups.

For years, bands have created staple pieces of music throughout all cultures, but with the increase in social media and technology, a lot more groups have had the opportunity to branch out and promote their music. Many notorious mainstream groups actually met each other or were originally formed in college, including Pink Floyd, Queen, and more modernly, Coldplay and Imagine Dragons.

Driven by the campus culture, a lot of college students seek out their rock dreams, and many of us, I’m sure, would admit we’ve tried our own fair share of karaoke. Allowing students to embrace their musical talents, college campuses provide great opportunities to grab gigs and spread positive word-of-mouth. A lot of students feel quite welcoming to new artists as well, whether they’re securing their “knew you before the fame” ticket or if they (more generously) actually enjoy your music.

Around the Columbia area, the increase in musical groups has been notable. Larger events such as Mardi Gras Columbia brought in its largest lineup yet for the 2026 season, and this year’s St. Pat’s in Five Points also brought in newer headliners, driving the city’s vibrant energy through the roof.

The musical talent certainly isn’t lacking in Columbia and in the future, many more groups are sure to be inspired to join the fun. Building a band’s roots close to home allows nothing but the best fostered growth for the members and prepares them for the larger musical industry. It sure may be challenging balancing an academic life with your personal endeavors, but it’s clear that anyone with the dedication to continue playing throughout life’s newest stages does it for the love of the game.

Truthfully, if you think you can sing, there’s never a better time than now to embrace your natural talent and find four friends who share that similar passion! Regardless of whether you’re affiliated with your school or trying to branch out on your own, there are plenty of chances to catch the crowd’s attention, and maybe you’ll even have the opportunity to be signed on Greene Street Records like USC’s very own, Katie DeMartini!

Local Listens

To bring some recognition, I’ve also found a handful of groups on Instagram, with upcoming local tour dates you can look out for!

Tomorrow’s Problem, an alternative rock band based here in Columbia, who just recently dropped their EP, One for the Road. Preparing to play on March 28th at Jam in the Streets in Athens, Georgia

The Lotus Theory, an indie band based here in Columbia. Preparing to play on April 3rd at Blatt Field in partnership with Relay for Life, a segment of the American Cancer Society

The Smoaks, an indie rock band based here in Columbia, who just recently dropped their second single, “Caroline.” Preparing to play on April 4th at The Windjammer in the Isle of Palms

Congress the Band, an indie rock band from Charleston. Preparing to play on April 11th at Clemson University

Back Porch Band, a country and southern rock band, based in Clemson. Preparing to play April 27th and 28th in areas around Clemson

And others you should give a listen!

Silk Road, a rock band founded in Columbia

Channel Bluff, an indie pop and rock band based in Charleston

Sandlapper Band, a southern band based near Columbia

Indigo Lodge, a classic and indie rock band from Clemson

Dune Dogs, a surf rock band based in Columbia