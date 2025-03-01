The Coolest Thrift Stores in Columbia, SC

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re a fan of sustainable shopping or just love looking at vintage finds then continue reading. Columbia is home to a variety of vintage clothing and thrift stores. Whether you’re a local or just passing through, I recommend checking out the places below to see what unique and incredible items you could find.

Goodwill in West Columbia

This Goodwill location is unique as they have a retail and bins side. If you are not looking for anything in particular, the bins make a fun little scavenger hunt. You never know what cool treasure you could find. They also often have great deals, making your shopping spree more affordable. I once got 10 magazines for only $1!

Pannerpete Vintage

This colorful and retro store is located in Five Points. If you’re someone with a more vibrant and funky aesthetic or sense of style then you might want to check this place out. They also have a great collection of beautiful jewelry and accessories. I always spend a good chunk of time looking at them whenever I see them at vintage clothing fairs or when I walk by their store.

Old Skool Outfitters

I believe Old Skool Outfitter’s Columbia location only opened up recently. I’m more familiar with their location in downtown Greenville, but their new location in the Vista makes it the perfect spot to pop your head in when you’re on a lovely walk in the area. They have some very cool and trendy pieces that can help elevate any outfit.

Ageless