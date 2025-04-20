Sustaining Sustainability: Celebrating Earth Day Year-Round

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Many people believe that living sustainably is difficult or requires a major lifestyle overhaul—but that’s not necessarily true. You don’t have to completely change your life to make a meaningful impact. Simply being more intentional with your everyday habits can go a long way. In honor of Earth Day, here are a few easy, low-effort (and fun!) ways to show the planet some love all year long.

Every Local Purchase Is a Step Toward a Healthier Planet

Supporting small and local businesses is one of the easiest ways to live more sustainably. Local products typically travel much shorter distances to reach you, which means fewer carbon emissions and a smaller environmental footprint. In contrast, when you buy from major corporations like Nestlé or Coca-Cola, you’re often supporting long supply chains and heavy transportation use, which contributes to pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.

Shopping at local farmers’ markets or buying handmade goods from vendors at places like Soda City helps reduce your environmental impact and supports your local economy. It’s a simple switch that benefits both the planet and your community.

Thrift It!

Buying secondhand clothing is one of the easiest (and most enjoyable) ways to help the environment. As a college student, I’ll be the first to admit that fast fashion is cute and affordable, but it comes at a significant environmental cost. Each year, around 92 million tons of clothing are wasted, with up to 85% of fast fashion purchases from brands like Shein, Zara, and Romwe ending up in landfills.

Instead, try shopping at local thrift stores or browsing apps like Mercari and Poshmark. You’ll score unique pieces, save money, and reduce textile waste. Thrifting has quickly become one of my favorite hobbies, it’s a fun excuse to hang out with friends and a great way to refresh your wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Limit Food Waste and Start Composting

Food waste is a major environmental issue that often goes unnoticed. When we throw away leftovers or let produce spoil, we’re also wasting the water, energy, and resources that went into growing, transporting, and preparing that food.

You can start making a difference by being more mindful in the kitchen. Plan your meals, store food properly, and get creative with leftovers before they go bad. If you’re ready to take it a step further, try composting. While it may sound intimidating, composting is easier than it seems and incredibly effective. Whether you use a backyard compost bin, a small indoor container, or a local compost drop-off program, it’s a great way to turn organic waste into nutrient-rich soil and keep it out of landfills.