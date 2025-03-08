The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring Break is officially around the corner, and that is the perfect excuse to cultivate your new wardrobe. Here are some trendy, simple, super cute staples to make your spring break outfits look absolutely flawless.

Jackets

A lightweight leather or denim option is a necessity for spring break. As break usually begins in early March, a jacket is essential for adapting to weather fluctuations. Mornings can be a little chilly, so wearing a coat is perfectly warm and comfortable for an outing. Then, if you have dinner reservations, a jacket is perfect for a night out when the weather gets cooler after the sun sets down!

Linen pants

Linen pants are essential for a spring break trip and even for your wardrobe. They are great for the changing climate during the spring season, comfortable to wear, look put together, and are a fabulous coverup for a day at the pool or beach. They are perfect to grab lunch after a long day sitting out in the sun and for a late-night stroll on the beach during golden hour.

Mini skirts

Mini skirts are coming back in full force, levitating your outfits to a whole other level. They come in a variety of prints, colors, neutrals, and fabrics. Mini skirts are also extremely affordable and comfortable. They can be styled with almost anything: oversized tees, blouses, chunky sweaters, button-ups, and more!

maxi dresses

Maxi dresses are extremely adorable and versatile for spring break. You can find maxi dresses that are essential to your activities, and they come in a wide range of styles, from casual to chic. Maxi dresses are also easy to wear and require minimal styling, making them a stress-free, essential piece for spring break.

Sunglasses

No spring break look is complete without a cute, trendy pair of sunglasses. Sunglasses are essential in protecting your eyes from harmful UV rays. There are plenty of styles of sunglasses that come with UV and Sun protection. Wearing sunglasses is both stylish and functional for your everyday look. So, start packing your bags, utilize your wardrobe, put on your sunglasses, and have a wonderful spring break!