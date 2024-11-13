The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the colder season rearing it’s head, our skin could use some TLC for the harsher conditions that this weather brings. I’ve found some products that work for all seasons and some that make my skin much better than I ever thought it could be. These products would also make great gifts for that skincare lover in your life.

Neora Double Cleansing Face Wash This face wash completely changed the way that I thought about face washes. I love how clean this face wash makes me feel after I use it! I find this product interesting because you apply the product to your face with dry hands and face first. This allows you to get more of the surface level dirt, sweat, makeup, etc. After that you add water to your hands and massage it in to get a foamy lather. I love how gentle it is on my skin while also making it feel clean. Neora Day Cream This day cream is so light, and it adds that much needed moisture that my face needs specifically with this weather. I typically apply this after washing my face and I usually apply 3 pumps. I like how it isn’t scented because I’m particularly sensitive to fragrances and I find them very irritating to my skin. Neora Night Cream This night cream is my absolute favorite! The night cream is thicker than the day cream and it goes on like a mask. The night cream makes my face feel so moisturized and plump the next day. The night cream can also help with acne and as college students, we know how stress can make us break out. I usually apply this after using my complexion pads and I typically apply 4 pumps. Neora Daily Moisture Lock Lip Mask This is by far the best lip product that I’ve ever used. This product leaves my lips smooth and luscious. I love this product this time of year because it helps prevent my lips from chapping in this crazy weather.

As you can probably tell, Neora has been my go-to skincare brand right now. Neora has their own standard of clean ingredients that rival Ulta and Sephora. All their products are backed by science, and I could immediately feel the difference after my first use. Be sure to check it out if you want! They also have new products out now and they are starting to give deals for Black Friday.

I hope this helps you guys have better skin this holiday season and I hope you can use these ideas for the beauty lover in your life!