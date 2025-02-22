My Favorite Outfits From The 2025 GRAMMYs

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2025 GRAMMYS— also known as the 67th GRAMMYS Awards —occurred on Sunday, February 2nd, 2025, in Los Angeles, CA. By the end of the night, we bore witness to awards being granted to numerous talented artists such as Beyonce, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, and Chappell Roan. But before the ceremony even began, there was the highly anticipated red carpet walk, where we got to see the finest suits, dresses, and jewelry on display by the celebrities in attendance. In this article, I highlight my favorite outfits from that night, in no particular order, of course. Happy reading!

Stewart Cook/CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Janelle Monae (See for Yourself!)

Sabrina Carpenter

Charli XCX (See for Yourself!)

Olivia Rodrigo (See for Yourself!)

Samara Joy (See for Yourself!)

Alicia Keys (See for Yourself!)

Monet McMichael

Coco Jones (See for Yourself!)