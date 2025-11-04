My Favorite Fall Fashion Trends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the rising smell of pumpkin and the rapid decline of the temperature, fall is my absolute favorite season for fashion. From suede jackets to fun scarves, fall gives people the ability to layer and dress however they want. It can be difficult to find a fashionable outfit when the weather is all things but fashionable. Gloomy, cold, and sometimes gray. But recently, I realized my mood drastically changes for the better when I am in an outfit I feel good in! With the return of Y2K fashion trends and new modern-day ideas, I created a list of some trends I have been loving lately for the new season!

TOPS

Ponchos

Whether it is knitted, crocheted, or sheer, ponchos over a simple tank is one of my favorite fashion trends lately for the fall. A poncho is a staple and could be dressed up in any season. But in the fall, a warm color like brown, cream, or maroon with some blue jeans or a skirt and a high boot screams autumn.

Bottoms

Y2K Revival

Every year, a new era is reimagined and used as inspiration for fashion choices. Recently, the early two thousands is making a comeback in all things, especially fashion. Y2K fashion is my all-time favorite era for clothing. Popular Y2K bootcut jeans are great bottoms to wear during the fall; you can even spice it up with a kitten heel. I also love any and all skirts during this season, mini, midi, and maxi. A midi skirt paired with a sweater or a long sleeve shirt, a textured jacket, and a pair of boots is one of my favorite outfits.

STYLES

Patterns

I love any and all patterns. If you’re feeling crazy, mixing patterns is one of my favorite trends I have been seeing recently. Personally, I love rocking anything polka dots in the fall, especially brown and white. Animal prints like cheetah, anything lace, denim, suede, fringe, and especially plaid are my go-to to spice up an outfit. Mixing textures in an outfit is so fun and eye-catching. I love seeing things that you think wouldn’t normally work together, but when they do, they really work!

Accessories

Hats, Scarves, Belts

My favorite way to spice up a tame outfit is to add a fun fall accessory. A patterned scarf, a fur hat, a pop of color bag, big chunky sunglasses, a thick brown belt, big hoop earrings, different variations of headbands—there is just so much you can do! With the colder weather approaching, there is more room for layers, meaning more fun clothes! Comfort is the best accessory, especially when you can find a comfortable outfit and style it with more comfortable, stylish accessories!

Colors

Brown, Burgundy, Butter Yellow

No matter what you wear or how you wear it, fall colors that pop are one of my favorite aspects of this season. Burgundy, shades of brown, warm neutral hues, and butter yellow are some of my favorite colors to wear during this season. I love combining colors that contrast each other like butter yellow and brown, brown and pink, or burgundy and olive green.

There are so many fall outfits that I see and immediately fall in love with. Since fall is my favorite season, dressing for it is a whole lot easier. Out of all the brilliant outfit ideas and trends coming and going, the best thing to remember is to wear whatever makes you feel the most confident. Taking risks in your wardrobe is always exciting! I encourage you to venture out and try any fall fashion trend you love that will make you feel confident!