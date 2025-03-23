This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter.

After 2024 proved to be a hit year for film, the pressure is on 2025 to deliver a high standard of quality films as we get a sneak peek into this year’s blockbusters, intriguing originals, and long-awaited sequels. 2024 reminded moviegoers of why they love film in the first place, and the impact a masterful film has on the audience. With blockbuster summer movies coming up, grab your popcorn and calendar as we dive into the ten films that have movie buffs counting down the days.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning

After 29 years of pivotal action movies that have become a Hollywood staple, the final chapter in Tom Cruise’s tenure as IMF agent Ethan Hunt is set to arrive this summer on May 23, 2025. After Dead Reckoning Part One delivered jaw-dropping stunts such as the motorcycle cliff jump, expectations for director Christopher McQuarrie’s conclusion to the saga couldn’t be higher. With Cruise reportedly planning to top all his previous death-defying feats, this promises to be the action event of the year that not only leaves people on the edge of their seats but also forces fans to say goodbye to one of the most beloved series in film.

Marvels Thunderbolts

It’s no secret Marvel has had a tumultuous run since the start of COVID, leading to an inconsistency of box office hits and disappointing letdowns that have shifted the culture and expectations of Marvel, further testing the loyalty of decade-long fans. Marvel’s anti-hero team-up film brings together fan favorites Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier, and David Harbour’s Red Guardian under the direction of Jake Schreier. This darker take on the superhero ensemble formula is positioned as Marvel’s answer to their own Suicide Squad, hoping to draw in loyalists looking for a dark, comedic, and action-packed film that has them on the edge of their seats, wondering the fate of some of our favorite anti-heroes.

Death of the Unicorn



With its stunning all-star cast, Death of the Unicorn, directed by Alex Scharfman, has become a fan favorite that audiences are most anticipating this summer. Starring one of Hollywood’s most up-and-coming actresses, Jenna Ortega, with supporting actors Will Poulter and Paul Rudd, the film kicks off with a father-daughter duo who hit a unicorn with their car and bring it to the wilderness retreat of a wealthy pharmaceutical CEO who tries to exploit the unicorn’s magical properties, believing its horn can cure ailments like cancer. However, their actions provoke the wrath of the unicorn’s vengeful parents, leading to a series of darkly comedic and horrifying events. It’s anticipated to captivate fans in a whimsical adventure of joy and horror.

Honey Don’t!



Honey Don’t! is an upcoming American detective comedy directed by Ethan Coen, marking the second installment in his and Tricia Cooke’s planned “lesbian B-movie trilogy,” following Drive-Away Dolls in 2024. The film is set in Bakersfield, California, and centers on Honey O’Donahue played by rising star Margaret Qualley, a private investigator who becomes involved with a cult led by Priest Dean (Chris Evans) and a mysterious woman (Aubrey Plaza). The film will feature a dark comedic tone resembling Coen’s earlier works, such as Raising Arizona while incorporating contemporary themes and characters. While a trailer has yet to be released, the film is scheduled for release in May 2025.

28 Years Later

For many, 28 Years Later is one of the most highly anticipated films, set to be a thrilling continuation of the post-apocalyptic horror saga that began with 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later. Directed by Danny Boyle, this new film takes place 28 years after the outbreak of the Rage virus, following a group of survivors living in isolation on a secluded island. When a father and son travel onto the mainland, they uncover shocking truths about the evolving virus and current survivors. With a new but compelling cast led by Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes, 28 Years Later is expected to deliver the intense horror, suspense, and emotional depth the franchise is known for. Fans can expect a chilling exploration of survival in a world where humanity’s pushed to the limit, forcing them to embrace their darkest instincts and moreless impulses.

Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein is set to release in November 2025 and offers a fresh and haunting adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel, which fans have been excitedly awaiting. The film stars Oscar Isaac as Dr. Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as his creature, with fan-favorite Mia Goth portraying Elizabeth. The narrative follows Dr. Pretorius played by Christoph Waltz as he seeks out Frankenstein’s monster who is presumed dead to continue Victor’s experiments. The first official trailer hints at del Toro’s signature gothic style, blending terror and beauty that will make its debut on Netflix this November.

The Bride



Just when fans couldn’t get more excited for Frankenstein, The Bride is set for release in 2025 and offers a fresh take on the classic Frankenstein story that serves as gothic horror with a twist of psychological drama. Directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, the film redefines the story of Frankenstein’s monster as he sets on a mission to create a companion and brings to life the “Bride” from his twisted and morally questioning experiment. Played by Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale as Frankenstein, the Bride struggles to navigate her newfound existence as she faces both her creator’s intentions and expectations with her desires for independence and freedom. With Gyllenhaal’s rise in directing with a compelling and distinct directorial style, The Bride is expected to be a dark and emotional journey into the heart of creation, identity, and the complexity of human nature.

Fantastic Four

Just when the pressure and stakes couldn’t get higher, Marvel announced the release of the new installment of Fantastic Four, set to premiere on July 25, 2025, as one of the summer’s most anticipated blockbusters. Considering the consistent disappointment of previous Fantastic Four installments over the past two decades, Marvel has promised to take the classically beloved story from the comics and reintroduce Marvel’s First Family to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with a fresh cast portraying the iconic characters. Directed by Matt Shakman, the film stars a quality cast of A-list actors with Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing). With early concept art and teaser trailers generating excitement among fans, the film’s retro approach seen in the comics and casting choices have been seen as a promising direction for the franchise.

Jurassic World: Dominion



While some fans are up in the air and apprehensive, others are excited about the Jurassic World comeback as part of the iconic series, set to release on July 2, 2025. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World: Dominion and follows a world where dinosaurs are confined to remote islands due to Earth’s changing environment. The film is centered around Zora Bennett starring Scarlett Johansson who’s a covert operative on a mission to retrieve dinosaur DNA from the grounds of Jurassic Park but encounters unexpected dangers as the mission spirals out of control. With an A-list cast and a return to the franchise’s suspenseful, action-packed origins, Jurassic World: Rebirth promises to deliver a fresh and thrilling adventure that leaves fans on the edge of their seats.

Avatar: Fire and Ash



With Avatar still holding the record for the highest-grossing film in box office history, Avatar: Fire and Ash is set for release in December 2025 as one of the most highly anticipated films and the third installment in James Cameron’s groundbreaking Avatar franchise. The film will explore new regions of Pandora and introduce audiences to the Ash People who have been depicted as fiery versions of the Na’vi. The film will bring back fan-favorite characters like Jake Sully played by Sam Worthington and Neytiri by Zoe Saldaña while pushing the barriers of stunning visual effects and breathtaking world-building that immerses viewers in the world unlike any other story.