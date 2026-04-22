Little Treasures: Antiquing in Columbia

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Old Mill Antique Mall is one of Columbia’s hidden gems. The shop typically houses around 75 different vendors and dealers, showcasing various trinkets that rotate frequently. The historic building opened as the antique store known today in 1981, featuring a multitude of items. The store functions as a glimpse back in time, allowing customers to hunt through the past as a wonderful way to shop and purchase secondhand or spend a lazy Sunday looking around.

Finds

The antique mall holds many treasures. Not only does the shop sell vintage jewelry, carefully crafted glassware, and furniture, there are many smaller items that cannot be found anywhere else. Some vendor booths have collections of old postcards, license plates, and records. A few of my favorite finds have been authentic U.S. war uniforms from the mid 1900s, old apothecary bottles, typewriters, and even cameras dating back to the 1930s.

The old mill is quite large; housing two levels, every corner turned there are more antiques to be found. All nooks and crannies of both floors are filled with curated vintage items. Each different booth holds a rich history of memories and features eclectic items personally chosen by the vendor, embodying a specific theme. Many booths feature collectable knickknacks and the unique atmosphere invites customers to lose track of time and spend hours browsing in the store. These one-of-a-kind vintage finds feature both high and low budget items, encouraging the opportunity for every customer to bring home a little trinket.

Amelia Kramer / Her Campus

As a Columbia, SC native, I have spent many years exploring the knickknacks that cycle through the antique mall. The shop functions as a perfect place to get lost in the past, admire beautiful collections, and explore rare finds.

The Old Mill Antique Mall is a lovely way to spend the weekend with friends, family, or even taking time alone enjoying the simple things in life. After antiquing, it is a must to stop next door and grab a coffee or snack while examining any newfound trinkets. The shop is adjacent to Cafe Strudel, the cutest coffee shop and cafe, perfect to grab a bite after working up an appetite antiquing!

LOcation & Hours

The Old Mill Antique Mall is only 10 minutes from the heart of Columbia and the University of South Carolina. The shop is located right across the bridge in the historic River District at 310 State Street West Columbia, SC 29169. The store runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.