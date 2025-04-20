The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You will see a common theme among my favorite comfort shows. There is just something about crime solving and serving justice that I love. Maybe it’s the familiar pattern of a crime happening, investigation unfolds, lightbulb moment hits, and the lead saves the day. It might be a storyline that’s been used countless times, but that predictability brings me a sense of peace. I already know how it’s going to end, and that’s exactly why I love watching it over and over again.

Criminal Minds

If you don’t know what Criminal Minds is, you’ve been missing out on the coolest team to ever exist in television history, the BAU. The Behavioral Analysis Unit is made up of brilliant profilers who study the twisted ‘criminal minds’ to predict their next moves and find out how to stop them. I love the team dynamic. There’s nothing like the friendships, the inside jokes, the plane rides, and the moments of trust they show each other on this show. No matter who you are, I recommend giving it a try.

Castle

My favorite criminal-fighting couple. Castle follows the story of Richard Castle, a novelist finding inspiration and love in the accomplished Detective Kate Beckett. This series perfectly balances mystery with humor and romance. With eight seasons out, I have probably watched each like three times.

Elementary

This Sherlock-inspired TV series takes place in modern times in New York. Following the brilliant, but troubled Sherlock Holmes working alongside Dr. Joan Watson, a former surgeon. Together, they solve intricate crimes while navigating their evolving friendship and personal growth.

Abbott Elementary

Probably my only non-crime show on this list, but who doesn’t love Abbott Elementary? Who doesn’t love Janine and Gregory? The funniest show ever following the hilarious teachers of a Philadelphia elementary school as they overcome challenges to do what’s best for their students.

Honorable Mentions – High Potential, SWAT, Rizzoli & Isles, Love it or List It, and Flip or Flop

If you have watched any of these shows before, I hope you loved them as much as I do. If you haven’t, please go binge them and I promise you won’t regret it.