Influencer and podcast host Jake Shane is coming to Charleston, SC, next month.

Known for his hilarious online skits and hot new podcast Therapuss with Jake Shane, Shane has taken the internet by storm and utilized his relatability to develop a platform of nearly three million dedicated fans. Upon its release, Therapuss with Jake Shane hit #3 on Spotify’s Top Comedy Podcasts and #8 on Spotify’s Overall Podcast Chart. Each installation follows the format of a therapy session; fans call in to share their problems and trivial issues in hopes that Shane may give them entertaining advice and diagnoses.

From media prescriptions to music and physical affirmation, Shane puts a light-hearted spin on the typical therapy session— and with rotating co-hosts, his star-studded guest list includes Glen Powell, Charli XCX, Snooki, and Alix Earle! With his versatile and personable nature, Shane has been known to generate chemistry with these stars effortlessly, often becoming friends with the guest host by the end of the session. When not partnered with celebrity, Shane’s best friends join him on-air, giving viewers a window into the group’s inside jokes and witty banter. Outside of his comedic riffs, Shane is also very candid about his mental health and struggle with OCD and anxiety. His ability to pair comedy with serious conversations about mental health makes Shane relatable to his young audience, dismantling the stigma around mental health on social media in the process.

This fall, Jake Shane plans to take his podcast on the road for a series of live shows around the country. Shane’s tour will begin on Monday, Oct. 7, and will visit 21 cities before wrapping up on Friday, Nov. 22. Having previously hosted stand-alone live shows, Shane plans to apply his therapeutic podcast-session format for fans to enjoy live. Alongside his shows, Shane has planned meet-and-greet opportunities, a Q&A, and exclusive merchandise launches throughout the duration of the tour. Luckily for South Carolina locals, Shane is hosting a show in Charleston on Friday, Oct. 11, at Charleston Music Hall— So go get your tickets and experience Jake Shane’s comedic presence at Charleston Music Hall on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at 8 p.m.!