Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter.
Movie theater seat
Photo by Kilyan Sockalingum from Unsplash

Influencer and podcast host Jake Shane is coming to Charleston, SC, next month.

Known for his hilarious online skits and hot new podcast Therapuss with Jake Shane, Shane has taken the internet by storm and utilized his relatability to develop a platform of nearly three million dedicated fans. Upon its release, Therapuss with Jake Shane hit #3 on Spotify’s Top Comedy Podcasts and #8 on Spotify’s Overall Podcast Chart. Each installation follows the format of a therapy session; fans call in to share their problems and trivial issues in hopes that Shane may give them entertaining advice and diagnoses.

From media prescriptions to music and physical affirmation, Shane puts a light-hearted spin on the typical therapy session— and with rotating co-hosts, his star-studded guest list includes Glen Powell, Charli XCX, Snooki, and Alix Earle! With his versatile and personable nature, Shane has been known to generate chemistry with these stars effortlessly, often becoming friends with the guest host by the end of the session. When not partnered with celebrity, Shane’s best friends join him on-air, giving viewers a window into the group’s inside jokes and witty banter. Outside of his comedic riffs, Shane is also very candid about his mental health and struggle with OCD and anxiety. His ability to pair comedy with serious conversations about mental health makes Shane relatable to his young audience, dismantling the stigma around mental health on social media in the process. 

This fall, Jake Shane plans to take his podcast on the road for a series of live shows around the country. Shane’s tour will begin on Monday, Oct. 7, and will visit 21 cities before wrapping up on Friday, Nov. 22. Having previously hosted stand-alone live shows, Shane plans to apply his therapeutic podcast-session format for fans to enjoy live. Alongside his shows, Shane has planned meet-and-greet opportunities, a Q&A, and exclusive merchandise launches throughout the duration of the tour. Luckily for South Carolina locals, Shane is hosting a show in Charleston on Friday, Oct. 11, at Charleston Music Hall— So go get your tickets and experience Jake Shane’s comedic presence at Charleston Music Hall on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at 8 p.m.!  

Madison Sinkhorn

South Carolina '28

Madison Sinkhorn is new to the Her Campus editorial team at the University of South Carolina. As a freshmen she is stepping into her new role within Her Campus with excitement and ambition. Madison hopes to bring another creative mind to the Her Campus team and provide articles that inspire change and influence other individuals passionate about writing to pursue similar programs on their campus. Beyond Her Campus, Madison is majoring in Political Science and is also hoping to have a concentration in English or Journalism. She aspires to utilize her degree in Political Science, as well as her passion for writing, to one day become a lawyer in hopes to make a strong impact in the future. Madison is in the process of becoming a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha at the University of South Carolina as well. She is passionate about volunteer work and advocacy within her community and hopes to continue to help her community in college. In her free time she loves to spend time with her friends and family, workout, and spend time outside. Madison hopes to heighten her passion for writing through pursuing the Her Campus outlet to further her writing experience via practice through weekly articles.