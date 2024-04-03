Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
pink yoga mat with two pink weights and other exercise equipment
pink yoga mat with two pink weights and other exercise equipment
Photo by Elena Kloppenburg from Unsplash
Wellness > Health

I started my exercise journey, here’s how it’s going.

Julia Avitabile
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter.

Throughout my life, exercise of any form of it has intimidated me. I always felt judged, and I felt that I didn’t have the willpower to do it. I’m trying to break that cycle, but it has been more difficult than I thought it was going to be.

I wanted to start exercising at the beginning of March, but it took a couple of weeks to get me to find something that I would like. I started by doing a yoga video on YouTube in my dorm room. I liked it, but the space wasn’t ideal, and I wanted to explore pilates because I took a class in the past and enjoyed it. Trying to find a pilates studio was rough, but I finally ended up hearing back from a place I was looking into. I took a pilates class and I’m not going to lie; it kicked my butt. It was probably the hardest pilates class I’ve ever been to in my life and I kind of enjoyed that because it made me feel a sense of accomplishment afterwards. I liked the class, but I want to explore other options that I might enjoy, and that has been a struggle in itself. I’m trying to find studios with Zumba and other classes that I could try before I decide to get a membership somewhere. Another challenge has been trying to find a good time to go. I feel like time is always against me. As a college student, I have a lot of assignments and academic stuff going on. The main struggle that I’ve been facing is that I still have this mindset of being judged whenever I try to exercise in any way. I find myself finding excuses not to go or feeling anxious at the thought of going to the gym, especially here at school.

I know how important physical activity is and as hard as I’m trying, I’m feeling discouraged. I’m still doing my research on other options that I would enjoy, but I’m not finding much. Maybe I’ll try going to the gym, but I feel like I wouldn’t know what to do or where to start, but I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon. I’m going to keep trying and if all else fails, I’ll get a membership at the pilates studio. If you have ever felt that anxious or scared about taking that step, I hope this helps in knowing that you are not alone.

Julia Avitabile

South Carolina '26

Julia Avitabile is the vice president of Her Campus at South Carolina chapter. She is also a writer for Her Campus at South Carolina. She organizes meetings and partnerships for Her Campus at South Carolina. She also writes articles for Her Campus at South Carolina regularly. Julia is currently a sophomore at the University of South Carolina majoring in Elementary Education. In her free time, Julia likes to read, watch movies, and hang out with friends and family. She loves playing card games and supporting her siblings in all of their accomplishments.