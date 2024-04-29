The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter.

With the academic year coming to a close, you may have wavering motivations to finish off strong. I know that procrastination and little motivation can cause you to feel stressed, overwhelmed, and anxious. Here are some ways that I’ve found to help me keep my eye on the prize.

Take a break

I know that this seems cliché, but taking a break to appreciate yourself and what you have accomplished throughout the academic year can help you gain motivation to finish off strong. Whether that means going out to dinner with friends or watching a movie, anything that lets you have some time to take a break from the stress will help you get back to finishing last minute assignments and studying for exams. One thing to keep in mind while taking a break is that sometimes this can lead to more procrastination. I would recommend giving yourself a set time to relax and take a breather from the stressors of college life. I usually set an alarm for myself and when the alarm goes off, it’s time for me to get into academic mode and tackle my assignments.

Positive affirmations

Make sure when you are handling the stressors of this time of year to give yourself a little grace for all that you have accomplished. Whenever you feel antsy and overwhelmed, look at yourself and tell yourself you are capable of anything life throws your way. I know it is typically said that words don’t have a lot of power, but that’s not true. Words can change the way that you view yourself and the life you are living. Be nice to yourself this finals season and make sure you are thanking yourself for being the best version of you that you can be.

Get in your ideal study space

With all the work that needs to be done before the summer, you need a space where you can comfortably get work done but is also a place where you can focus and keep your eye on the prize. My ideal study place is my desk in my bedroom. I like to listen to music, and I usually put my phone on do not disturb while I’m completing assignments. Feel free to work with friends or get a change of environment if you work better that way. Do whatever you need to do to keep you motivated.

I hope this helps anyone who is feeling the stress of finals. Know that you are in the final stretch and all of your hard work is going to pay off. Give yourself a little grace this exam season and listen to what your body and mind needs. You got this!