How to Be Informed in the Age of Influence

Fake news and misinformation is one of the most prominent issues in contemporary politics, fueling a lack of education and greater social polarization. Science Direct explains in a report how social media has weaponized fake news under the guise of anonymity, testing viral content.

On top of this, Fox News, CNN, and many other opinion-based news and entertainment channels are often the primary source of news consumed by people in the U.S., which has led to myths and bias being bred into “facts.”

This national climate challenges the ability to find trustworthy sources and stay educated on all sides of issues. Misinformation Review at Harvard Kennedy School confirms that consumption of fake news makes people more likely to inhibit misperceptions and impacts behavior such as voting.

So, how can you practice your civic duty to stay informed in a world that profits on ignorance?

Reliable Networks and Fact Checking

Identifying inaccurate news can prove difficult, especially when it aligns with your personal political ideologies. However, biased influencers cater to what their audience is looking to see and hear—posing a substantial danger to democracy and your ability to think dynamically.

A quick search to sites like ad fontes media provide in-depth analyses of news channels and their bias rating. Their interactive chart allows you to assess your most watched networks from hyper-left to hyper-right.

Some of ad fontes media’s most reliable ratings (middle bias and analysis/fact reporting) consist of:

Other similar sources for locating reliable networks and readings are AllSides Bias Checker tool for articles and the Balanced Search feature, allowing you to enter topics and receive stories from all ends of the political spectrum in order to avoid algorithmic echo chambers. Looking into the same story on different ends of the political spectrum is a good way to check and compare facts, establishing well-rounded and thorough research.