How My Boomer Besties Changed My Life!

“Always remember to be kind to yourself, because if you are not kind to yourself; how can you ever learn to be kind to others?” – Al Black, Columbia, SC

When I first met my friend Al Black in February, he was wearing a Hawaiian shirt and khakis—only later would I learn that is his standard uniform he wears most days of the week. I had never expected to find one of my closest friends in the old man who spoke to me briefly that day about a poetry club he hosts.

Upon first moving to the city, Black was disappointed to find that the Columbia, S.C. poetry community was incredibly segregated. He dreamed up a place where poets of all colors, religions, and social status could come together as one. The poetry club would be called Mind Gravy—named after one of Black’s own poems that ends in a powerful line: “…poems sliced thin drenched in gravy of dreams forgot.”

Mind Gravy has been an active organization for over 15 years since its creation, and I have been a near-weekly attender, and twice-featured guest, since the day I first got to know Al Black.

Attending a weekly open mic has taught me a lot of things. It has encouraged me to be a better writer and speaker. It has allowed me to step outside of my comfort zone and practice vulnerability. Most importantly though, it has introduced me to a beautiful community full of people I have grown to love.

After a few weeks of becoming a regular at Mind Gravy, I quickly observed I was one of the younger people there, and often the youngest. This fact intrigued me more than it ever made me uncomfortable, and I took a lot of time to get to know the people there.

From talking to Black, I discovered that although we were quite different in age, we shared far more similarities than differences. Both myself and Black were born in the corn fields of Indiana, and he brings up this fact to everyone he introduces me to. Black has been a long time activist, and we share the same progressive goals. He is a creative poet, lover of the arts, and a kind friend to everyone he meets.

Although I am quite partial to my friend Al, he is far from the only amazing person that Mind Gravy has brought into my life. By attending open mic, I have made friends of all different ages, who make all different kinds of art. I’ve been lucky to befriend some Gen Z peers as my time at Mind Gravy has continued—but, my older friends are the ones who have taught me the most.

The way everyone rallied around our sweet Candi, a routine poet on the open mic, when she was hospitalized taught me about the importance of community. Maris has shown me so much about strength as she overcomes her cancer diagnosis. Lee has shown me true love in the way he looks at Maris. Seitu has enlightened me with his African heritage through folk songs and compassion. Mike, who began writing music decades before I was born, has demonstrated the way his old hands still know their instrument like it’s as natural to him as breathing.

Many of these people have deep roots in the artistic community here, and have presented me with an abundance of opportunities and knowledge; I am always up to date on all of the local art exhibitions, I was able to read at the Peace Day celebration in front of the SC state house in September, and I will be reading for the Poetry Society of S.C. this Saturday, Nov. 8.

After over a decade of hosting, Black is not afraid to admit that he sometimes finds himself feeling tired. It is hard work to organize such an event. However, when a crowd of strangers and friends find their home at Mind Gravy, he knows he has to keep going for them. Mind Gravy is an outlet, a community, and a family. Al Black couldn’t have known he would create such a thing when the idea popped into his head 15 years ago, and definitely not when he was a rockstar with a mullet, causing trouble in the Indiana corn fields. Black’s vivacious life and legacy is proof that one person is capable of changing many lives.

The people at Mind Gravy have reinforced in me the understanding that aging is a privilege, not a set-back. As I navigate my 20’s, I am surrounded by wise friends who inspire me to be the best version of myself.

Mind Gravy Poetry

Mind Gravy Open Mic takes place every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m., and is hosted inside of Cool Beans Coffee Co. in Columbia, S.C. The weekly event features all original work from one local writer, one local musician, and concludes with an all-inclusive open mic experience. Mind Gravy is a fee event and has been hosted by Al Black for over a decade.

1217 College St, Columbia, SC 29201

7-9 p.m.

@mindgravypoetry on instagram

Mind Gravy Poetry on Facebook