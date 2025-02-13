HOT GIRLS STAY INFORMED: 5 Resources You Need to Know About to Stay Up to Date on U.S. Politics

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter.

Hi, my name is Shamina! I am a political science major with a minor in journalism, and I’d like to help you feel a little less hopeless. Considering recent shifts in the U.S. government, I think it is especially important to know where to find credible, reliable political information— formally and informally. I realize that not everyone wants to read through long articles or bills and may feel inclined to ignore politics altogether, but there’s hope! You can get the gist of things without having to go down a political rabbit hole. Here is a list of easy, credible sources for information on the U.S. federal government so you can make sure you remain informed.