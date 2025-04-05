The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break has arrived which means the arrival of Starbuck’s Spring drinks! For this spring season, Starbucks is bringing floral flavors with a hint of boldness! Lets take a look at the upcoming drinks…

Iced lavender cream oat milk latte

The Iced Lavender Cream Oat Milk Latte consists of smooth, lightly sweet Starbucks Blonde Espresso and creamy oat milk with a subtle hint of lavender. The flavor is definitely unique, with a subtle hint of herbal vibe that is not too overpowering. I would rate this drink a 4 out of 5 because lavender is not my usual go-to coffee flavor, but this drink was surprisingly delicious and a fresh start to the spring season!

iced cherry chai

The Iced Cherry Chai is a bold twist on the Starbucks’ original chai, which normally consists of its spiced black tea concentrate and steamed or shaken ice with milk. This drink is extremely creative and bold with the addition of the cherry syrup, making for a unique flavor. I would rate this drink a 3 out of 5 because it was a little too overpowering for me, but I enjoyed stepping out of my comfort zone in drinking this.

iced lavender cream oat milk matcha

The Iced Lavender Cream Oat Milk Matcha combines the original Starbucks’ classic matcha blend and oat milk paired with a lavender cream cold form. It is perfect for matcha lovers who want to be immersed into the fresh, floral vibe of the spring season. I would rate this drink a 4.5 out of 5 because it was a unique pairing, but extremely sweet for my personal taste.