hands holding a wrapped present surrounded by lights and gifts
Photo by Joshua Lam from Unsplash
South Carolina | Culture

GIVING BACK TO COLA; 4 WAYS TO HELP YOUR COMMUNITY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Brooklyn Brown Student Contributor, University of South Carolina
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Be a good neighbor this holiday season by exploring all of the ways you can give back to the beautiful community in Columbia, S.C.

– Fighting Hunger

Food is the center of many holiday traditions around the globe, but not everyone has the ability to splurge on festive feasts when they are already struggling to get food on the table every day.

One of the best, and easiest, ways to help our neighbors in Columbia, SC is by making sure everyone is fed, and full. No one should be going hungry while good food gets thrown out every day. The Salvation Army of Midlands offers year-round volunteer opportunities to help combat food insecurity locally.

thanksgiving dinner table
Photo by Jed Owen from Unsplash

Food Pantry:

Salvation Army of the Midlands-3024 Farrow Rd, Cola, 29203.

9:00am-4:00pm – Monday-Friday

Volunteers sort, organize and place donated food to designated areas in the pantry. Volunteers also arrange and bag various food items to be distributed amongst community members, and picked up by those in need.

The Rapid Shelter Columbia OVERFLOW:  

191 Calhoun Street, Columbia, SC 29201

The OVERFLOW opens seasonally in November and April to help unhoused peoples off the streets during unsafe, extreme heat, cold, or storms.

Volunteers help serve breakfast and supper to residents in the shelter.

Supper: (volunteers arrive at 6:00 pm)
   – Service is 6:15 pm – 7:45 pm
   – 3 volunteers are needed each shift

Breakfast: (volunteers arrive at 6:00 am)
   – Service is 6:15 am – 6:45 am
   – 2 volunteers are needed each shift

**  Rapid Shelter – Overflow volunteers will be provided an overview training and be requested to attend a “Trauma Informed” training.  This training provides insight into past/current trauma that impacts how a person experiencing homelessness lives their life and engages with service providers.  

Host a collection drive:

Through your business, place of worship, school, or other organization, you can host your own collection drive to help help The Salvation Army provide emergency food and related items to families and individuals in need.

REGISTER TO VOLUNTEER HERE!

-OR-

Contact Volunteer Coordinator, Shannon Chapman
    shannon.chapman@uss.salvationarmy.org
    (803) 309-3244

*Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, unless othewise stated

If you have the means, make a direct donation:

Along with many volunteer opportunities, direct donation programs are readily available for those who are less rich in time, than money. If you have a busy holiday season, but are able to spare a donation, there are several ways to help feed your neighbors that range in various sums depending on your means.

These donation can help provide three hot meals for families of four, provide a week’s worth of groceries to a family in need, or provide a month’s worth of groceries to a family in need.

– Supporting Seniors

Often the holidays encourage a strong focus on providing for the youth, but senior citizens are frequently excluded from these programs. It is important that we keep our elders in mind as the weather gets cooler and the season gets busier.

person comforting old man
Matthias Zomer

Shoeboxes for Seniors

Shoeboxes for Seniors is a great way to ensure that the senior citizens of Richland County are a part of the holiday festivities. A community-wide holiday collection, Shoeboxes for Seniors has a goal of donating 1,000 shoeboxes this year. Help them reach this goal and spread cheer to older residents all over the county.

FIRST, pick up a box 

Available now at:

Senior Resources: 2817 Millwood Ave.

The Lourie Center: 1650 Park Circle

SECOND, fill your box 

Fill your shoebox with new, unopened, gender-neutral gifts.

Avoid fragile and perishable items.

Suggestions include: Socks, scarves, gloves, calendars, magazines, books, puzzles, crosswords, lotions, body wash, shampoo, nightlights, flashlights, and gift cards

NEXT, decorate your box

Making sure to use the box provided by the program, make your box festive with colorful decorations and/or write a note of encouragement. Be sure not to wrap the box!

LAST, drop off your box

Drop off your completed boxes by December 5th at Senior Resources (2817 Millwood Ave., Columbia, SC).

Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–3:30 pm

For Groups:
If your office, team, school, or group would like to participate and needs to schedule a pick-up or drop-off, email Danielle Floyd at dfloyd@seniorresourcesinc.org

– Support the Youth!

Even a small gift can make a child’s life better, especially if they are facing unforeseen difficulties with their health or other life conflicts. Remind our young neighbors that they are important by providing them with a gift this season.

Pile of Multi Colored Gift Boxes
Pixaby/Pexels

WISh list – columbia children’s hospital

The Prisma Health Children’s Hospital offers a diverse list of high-priority needs:

  • Animal/character figurines
  • Athletic pants or sweatpants for boys and girls, sizes 6–18
  • Adult medium, large, and XL pajamas
  • Baby dolls
  • Balls (small and medium sizes)
  • Batteries (C, AA, AAA)
  • Canvases (flat canvases in 3×5, 4×4)
  • Crib mirrors
  • Crinkle books for babies
  • Disney Princess Collection
  • Dr. Brown’s bottles
  • Fidget toys
  • Gift cards (Visa, Amazon, iTunes, Door Dash, Uber Eats, Subway, etc.)
  • Hot wheels
  • Light up/musical toys for toddlers
  • Little People
  • Mega and Duplo blocks
  • Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head
  • Paw Patrol Toys
  • Play-Doh and small Play-Doh sets
  • Pop-its 
  • Push trucks (ex: Tonka)
  • Rainbow loom kits
  • Rattles and small baby toys, link a doos
  • School age/teenage games (ex: Sorry, Trouble, UNO, etc.)
  • Small instruments (ex. Shakers, bells, tambourines)
  • Small Lego kits
  • Sound machines
  • Stress balls (Nee-Doh or mesh)
  • Teethers
  • Throwable paint balls (goblies)

Please remember:

  • Donations of toys and supplies are accepted Mon–Fri between 8 a.m.–3 p.m.
  • All donations must be scheduled in advance.
  • All donations must be new, with original tags and/or packaging.
  • For safety reasons, they are unable to accept sock donations.
  • Donors cannot deliver gifts directly to patients.

To schedule a donation, please call 803-434-4565.

The Prisma Health Children’s Hospital also provides an AMAZON WISH LIST to make donating gifts online easy.

You can have gifts mailed directly to Children’s Hospital, by using the following address:

Child Life
Attn: Christy Fink
c/o Prisma Health Children’s Hospital–Midlands
7 Richland Medical Park Drive
Columbia, SC 29203

– Think of our Furry Friends

Consider supporting animal shelters this holiday season, especially as the weather cools and rescuing strays becomes life-or-death.

christian bowen OYUzC h1glg unsplash?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
Christian Bowen via Unsplash

Final Victory Animal Shelter

810 Bryson Rd, Columbia, SC 29205

-AND-

919 N Lucas St, West Columbia, SC 29169

Become an Event Leader

Help lead adoption and outreach events. This includes info tableing and answering questions. If you’re interested in serving as an event leader, please email FVARvolunteers@gmail.com to learn more.

Become a Dog Handler

Help adoptable dogs socialize with potential fosters and adopters. This is a great opportunity for colleagues, teams, or clubs to volunteer together. You must be 18 years or older to volunteer as a dog handler.

All volunteers must complete the volunteer application on the website, Finalvictoryrescue.com

After you are approved, you’ll receive access to the sign-up calendar to claim volunteer slots.

Attend Upcoming Seasonal Events

  • Nov 22: Adoption Event w/ The Dog Wizard @ Steel Hands (11 am–3 pm)
Brooklyn Brown

South Carolina '27

Hello, I'm Brooklyn! I am a PR major at the University of South Carolina (UofSc) in Columbia, SC. I have a passion for writing, art, and speaking up for people who feel silenced. I am a Leadership & Diversity co-chair of UofSC's Omega Phi Alpha (OPA) chapter. I am also a co-chair planning the Spring Formal for OPA. I am the founder of the new student organization, Friends United: Uplifting, Transforming, Resolving, and Educating (FUTURE). I am a proud cat mom to my favorite fur-ball, Lady. I am also a huge enjoyer of poetry and read my work every Wednesday at a local open-mic for which I run the instagram called, @mindgravypoetry. As a member of Her Campus's editorial team, I hope to bring meaningful stories to light that entertain, resonate with, and educate our audience. I am keen to impactful, and serious human interest stories but I like to incorporate quite a bit of humor into my work whenever I can. As one of the Senior Editors of our chapter, I bring organizational skills to the team as well as a mission for great teamwork. It is a privilege to work alongside so many talented young writers. I am devoted to Her Campus's mission to serve and empower the next generation. I am honored to be a part of a community that informs, supports, and connects so many college girls like myself. I hope pieces of my articles stick with readers for a while after they've read them.