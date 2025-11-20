GIVING BACK TO COLA; 4 WAYS TO HELP YOUR COMMUNITY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Be a good neighbor this holiday season by exploring all of the ways you can give back to the beautiful community in Columbia, S.C.
- – Fighting Hunger
-
Food is the center of many holiday traditions around the globe, but not everyone has the ability to splurge on festive feasts when they are already struggling to get food on the table every day.
One of the best, and easiest, ways to help our neighbors in Columbia, SC is by making sure everyone is fed, and full. No one should be going hungry while good food gets thrown out every day. The Salvation Army of Midlands offers year-round volunteer opportunities to help combat food insecurity locally.
Food Pantry:
Salvation Army of the Midlands-3024 Farrow Rd, Cola, 29203.
9:00am-4:00pm – Monday-Friday
Volunteers sort, organize and place donated food to designated areas in the pantry. Volunteers also arrange and bag various food items to be distributed amongst community members, and picked up by those in need.
The Rapid Shelter Columbia OVERFLOW:
191 Calhoun Street, Columbia, SC 29201
The OVERFLOW opens seasonally in November and April to help unhoused peoples off the streets during unsafe, extreme heat, cold, or storms.
Volunteers help serve breakfast and supper to residents in the shelter.
Supper: (volunteers arrive at 6:00 pm)
– Service is 6:15 pm – 7:45 pm
– 3 volunteers are needed each shift
Breakfast: (volunteers arrive at 6:00 am)
– Service is 6:15 am – 6:45 am
– 2 volunteers are needed each shift
** Rapid Shelter – Overflow volunteers will be provided an overview training and be requested to attend a “Trauma Informed” training. This training provides insight into past/current trauma that impacts how a person experiencing homelessness lives their life and engages with service providers.
Host a collection drive:
Through your business, place of worship, school, or other organization, you can host your own collection drive to help help The Salvation Army provide emergency food and related items to families and individuals in need.
-OR-
Contact Volunteer Coordinator, Shannon Chapman
shannon.chapman@uss.salvationarmy.org
(803) 309-3244
*Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, unless othewise stated
If you have the means, make a direct donation:
Along with many volunteer opportunities, direct donation programs are readily available for those who are less rich in time, than money. If you have a busy holiday season, but are able to spare a donation, there are several ways to help feed your neighbors that range in various sums depending on your means.
These donation can help provide three hot meals for families of four, provide a week’s worth of groceries to a family in need, or provide a month’s worth of groceries to a family in need.
- – Supporting Seniors
-
Often the holidays encourage a strong focus on providing for the youth, but senior citizens are frequently excluded from these programs. It is important that we keep our elders in mind as the weather gets cooler and the season gets busier.
SHoeboxes for seniors
Shoeboxes for Seniors is a great way to ensure that the senior citizens of Richland County are a part of the holiday festivities. A community-wide holiday collection, Shoeboxes for Seniors has a goal of donating 1,000 shoeboxes this year. Help them reach this goal and spread cheer to older residents all over the county.
FIRST, pick up a box
Available now at:
Senior Resources: 2817 Millwood Ave.
The Lourie Center: 1650 Park Circle
SECOND, fill your box
Fill your shoebox with new, unopened, gender-neutral gifts.
Avoid fragile and perishable items.
Suggestions include: Socks, scarves, gloves, calendars, magazines, books, puzzles, crosswords, lotions, body wash, shampoo, nightlights, flashlights, and gift cards
NEXT, decorate your box
Making sure to use the box provided by the program, make your box festive with colorful decorations and/or write a note of encouragement. Be sure not to wrap the box!
LAST, drop off your box
Drop off your completed boxes by December 5th at Senior Resources (2817 Millwood Ave., Columbia, SC).
Monday–Friday, 8:00 am–3:30 pm
For Groups:
If your office, team, school, or group would like to participate and needs to schedule a pick-up or drop-off, email Danielle Floyd at dfloyd@seniorresourcesinc.org
- – Support the Youth!
-
Even a small gift can make a child’s life better, especially if they are facing unforeseen difficulties with their health or other life conflicts. Remind our young neighbors that they are important by providing them with a gift this season.
WISh list – columbia children’s hospital
The Prisma Health Children’s Hospital offers a diverse list of high-priority needs:
- Animal/character figurines
- Athletic pants or sweatpants for boys and girls, sizes 6–18
- Adult medium, large, and XL pajamas
- Baby dolls
- Balls (small and medium sizes)
- Batteries (C, AA, AAA)
- Canvases (flat canvases in 3×5, 4×4)
- Crib mirrors
- Crinkle books for babies
- Disney Princess Collection
- Dr. Brown’s bottles
- Fidget toys
- Gift cards (Visa, Amazon, iTunes, Door Dash, Uber Eats, Subway, etc.)
- Hot wheels
- Light up/musical toys for toddlers
- Little People
- Mega and Duplo blocks
- Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head
- Paw Patrol Toys
- Play-Doh and small Play-Doh sets
- Pop-its
- Push trucks (ex: Tonka)
- Rainbow loom kits
- Rattles and small baby toys, link a doos
- School age/teenage games (ex: Sorry, Trouble, UNO, etc.)
- Small instruments (ex. Shakers, bells, tambourines)
- Small Lego kits
- Sound machines
- Stress balls (Nee-Doh or mesh)
- Teethers
- Throwable paint balls (goblies)
Please remember:
- Donations of toys and supplies are accepted Mon–Fri between 8 a.m.–3 p.m.
- All donations must be scheduled in advance.
- All donations must be new, with original tags and/or packaging.
- For safety reasons, they are unable to accept sock donations.
- Donors cannot deliver gifts directly to patients.
To schedule a donation, please call 803-434-4565.
The Prisma Health Children’s Hospital also provides an AMAZON WISH LIST to make donating gifts online easy.
You can have gifts mailed directly to Children’s Hospital, by using the following address:
Child Life
Attn: Christy Fink
c/o Prisma Health Children’s Hospital–Midlands
7 Richland Medical Park Drive
Columbia, SC 29203
- – Think of our Furry Friends
-
Consider supporting animal shelters this holiday season, especially as the weather cools and rescuing strays becomes life-or-death.
Final Victory Animal Shelter
810 Bryson Rd, Columbia, SC 29205
-AND-
919 N Lucas St, West Columbia, SC 29169
Become an Event Leader
Help lead adoption and outreach events. This includes info tableing and answering questions. If you’re interested in serving as an event leader, please email FVARvolunteers@gmail.com to learn more.
Become a Dog Handler
Help adoptable dogs socialize with potential fosters and adopters. This is a great opportunity for colleagues, teams, or clubs to volunteer together. You must be 18 years or older to volunteer as a dog handler.
All volunteers must complete the volunteer application on the website, Finalvictoryrescue.com
After you are approved, you’ll receive access to the sign-up calendar to claim volunteer slots.
Attend Upcoming Seasonal Events
- Nov 22: Adoption Event w/ The Dog Wizard @ Steel Hands (11 am–3 pm)
- Dec 4: Pups N Pints @ The Grand on Main (6 pm –8 pm)
- Dec 5: Snowball Craft Fair @ Icehouse Amphitheater (4 pm –8 pm)
- Dec 6: Stuff the Sleigh @ Savage Craft (4 pm –7 pm)