GIVING BACK TO COLA; 4 WAYS TO HELP YOUR COMMUNITY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Food is the center of many holiday traditions around the globe, but not everyone has the ability to splurge on festive feasts when they are already struggling to get food on the table every day.

One of the best, and easiest, ways to help our neighbors in Columbia, SC is by making sure everyone is fed, and full. No one should be going hungry while good food gets thrown out every day. The Salvation Army of Midlands offers year-round volunteer opportunities to help combat food insecurity locally.

Salvation Army of the Midlands-3024 Farrow Rd, Cola, 29203.

9:00am-4:00pm – Monday-Friday

Volunteers sort, organize and place donated food to designated areas in the pantry. Volunteers also arrange and bag various food items to be distributed amongst community members, and picked up by those in need.

191 Calhoun Street, Columbia, SC 29201

The OVERFLOW opens seasonally in November and April to help unhoused peoples off the streets during unsafe, extreme heat, cold, or storms.

Volunteers help serve breakfast and supper to residents in the shelter.

Supper: (volunteers arrive at 6:00 pm)

– Service is 6:15 pm – 7:45 pm

– 3 volunteers are needed each shift

Breakfast: (volunteers arrive at 6:00 am)

– Service is 6:15 am – 6:45 am

– 2 volunteers are needed each shift

** Rapid Shelter – Overflow volunteers will be provided an overview training and be requested to attend a “Trauma Informed” training. This training provides insight into past/current trauma that impacts how a person experiencing homelessness lives their life and engages with service providers.

Through your business, place of worship, school, or other organization, you can host your own collection drive to help help The Salvation Army provide emergency food and related items to families and individuals in need.

Contact Volunteer Coordinator, Shannon Chapman

shannon.chapman@uss.salvationarmy.org

(803) 309-3244

*Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, unless othewise stated

Along with many volunteer opportunities, direct donation programs are readily available for those who are less rich in time, than money. If you have a busy holiday season, but are able to spare a donation, there are several ways to help feed your neighbors that range in various sums depending on your means.

These donation can help provide three hot meals for families of four, provide a week’s worth of groceries to a family in need, or provide a month’s worth of groceries to a family in need.