Four Birthday Concepts to Celebrate Your Favorite Air Signs this Libra Season.

Happy October from a Her Campus Libra! We are officially in the heart of Libra season, and there is no better time to begin preparing for birthdays. Libras are known for their selflessness and extensive imagination, so what better way to highlight those qualities than hosting an event with all of the people we hold dear? Below, I prepared some concept ideas that are perfect for us Libras to celebrate our big day!
- Aged to perfection
-
This birthday concept is perfect for the Libras who are turning a more mature age. The dress code for this event would be cocktail attire, with neutrals and muted colors. Break out your favorite drink, turn on some classical or jazz, and enjoy the evening reminiscing with your friends on the last few years of your lives. Additionally, this event could be held indoors or outdoors—as long as it’s a location with a lot of sunlight for aspects of golden hour to seep through.
- tj’s and pj’s
-
One word to describe this birthday concept? Cozy. TJ’s (Trader Joe’s) and PJ’s is a perfect birthday idea for the Libras who prefer a night in over a night out. Head to your nearest Trader Joe’s and indulge in their Fall collection. The seasonal collection varies from spiced apple cider, leaf chips, pumpkin loaves, and more. Once you’ve completed your shopping trip, head home, get snuggled up, grab a face mask, and watch your favorite Autumn or Halloween movie with your friends!
- falling into…
-
Falling into… is another perfect birthday party idea for the Libras who are autumn fanatics. Decorations for this concept would consist of the colors orange, red, yellow, and beige. Also, make sure to add all things pumpkin and apple cider scattered throughout. This concept is perfect for the Libras whose birthday isn’t quite near Halloween but still want to celebrate aspects of the season. Activities for this event can include board games, pumpkin carving, fall baking, and so much more!
- Death to
-
This birthday concept is the perfect combination of celebratory and spooky. Death to is a fun way to say goodbye to your previous age, and hello to the new era of your life. The dress code for this concept would be all black, similar to funeral attire. You can even create a thrilling twist to this concept by introducing the idea of a murder mystery. This could even act as a fun activity to play with your friends as the party goes on.