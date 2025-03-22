Flour Power: A Taste of Women’s History Month in Columbia, SC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter.

Who doesn’t love a sweet treat? In Columbia, SC, women-owned bakeries like Ally & Eloise and Sour & Salt are serving up delicious treats to satisfy every craving.

Ally & Eloise is a women-owned and operated bakeshop with two locations in Columbia, SC. Known for their beautifully crafted custom cakes, cupcakes, and macarons, they also take pride in perfecting the art of the crunchy cookie. On the bakery’s website, Ally reflects on the significance of this signature treat, sharing, “Crunchy chocolate chip cookies are my family’s love language.”

More than just a bakery, Ally & Eloise is built on a foundation of inspiration, tradition, and empowerment. Ally recalls how her mother filled their home in Austin, TX, with bowls of freshly made cookie dough while running a mail-in cookie business, which would prove to be an early influence that shaped her passion for baking. She credits the remarkable women in her life, her grandmothers, mother, and late best friend and future business partner, Eloise, for guiding her journey. The bakery’s name pays tribute to Eloise, a confident and smart French bulldog who remains a cherished symbol of the shop’s heart and legacy.

Ally & Eloise Bakery isn’t just about sweet treats; it’s a celebration of women, tradition, and passion. From every custom cake to the perfect crunchy cookie, Ally honors the women who’ve shaped her journey while spreading joy (and sprinkles) throughout the Columbia community.

Sour & Salt is a women-owned bakery in Columbia, SC, known for its unique blend of sweet and savory items. From artisanal breads to delicious pastries, Sour & Salt brings something truly special to the Columbia baking scene. Their signature sourdough bread, a crowd favorite, reflects the bakery’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship. The bakery also prides itself on creating baked goods with a personal touch, ensuring every customer feels the care and attention that goes into each product.

Sour & Salt isn’t just about baking, it’s about community. Founder and baker Eleni Adkins shares that she wants the city of Columbia “to have access to good, fresh bread,” as she told a reporter from The Post and Courier. The bakery’s name reflects this blend of contrasts, combining sourdough and salt, symbolizing both the balance and boldness of their creations.

Beyond baking, Sour & Salt actively supports the local community. They hold workout collaboration classes and partner with Final Victory, an animal rescue in Columbia, SC, to support their mission. These initiatives reflect the bakery’s commitment to creating positive change and giving back to the Columbia community

Sour & Salt Bakery is where creativity meets tradition. From the perfect loaf of sourdough to the sweetest pastries, Sour & Salt is a celebration of the powerful women shaping their community.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, bakeries like Ally & Eloise and Sour & Salt remind us of the creativity, strength, and inspiration that women bring to the table, one sweet bite at a time.