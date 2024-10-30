Exploring Holiday Festivals and Events Near UofSC’s Campus

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the weather cools in the often warm, sunny city of Columbia, I get excited for the fun annual festivals that this beautiful college town has to offer. One of the biggest perks of going to a university embedded in downtown is how close you are to the activities and excitement. So, gather your friends and explore these incredible events to celebrate the upcoming holiday season!

Visit these local artisans on November 3rd to observe their unique, handmade goods. It’s a great chance to find holiday gifts while supporting local creators.

On November 15th, festive vendors will be selling everything from decorations to sweet treats at this market.

On November 21st, Vista Lights celebrates the lighting of the Vista district with live entertainment, food, and shopping. It’s the perfect night to stroll and go out to eat with friends as you walk through beautiful streets filled with golden lights.

On November 23rd and 24th, beautiful jewelry, beads, stones, fossils, minerals, gold, and silver will be on display at Columbia’s 56th annual gem, mineral, and jewelry show. Come by and window shop these eye-catching gems— literally!

Starting November 27th, you can experience the Midlands’ largest drive-through light show! Drive through two miles worth of beautiful, colorful lights and feel the fall spirit around you.