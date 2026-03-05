Everything You Need To Know About New Music Releases in March and April

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we look ahead to the rest of March and April, these months are flooded with exciting new releases from many favorite artists, including huge comebacks for artists like Harry Styles, BTS, and Ye (formerly known as Kanye West).

This article can serve as your guide to release dates, background information, and some of my favorite artists releasing new music over the next couple months!

Harry styles

Harry Styles is set to release his newest album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. on Mar 6, which will be his fourth studio album since his first self-titled release in 2017.

After his nearly radio-silent online presence post-tour, many fans, including myself, were feeling nervous about the possibility of Styles ever releasing music again. Especially after the death of beloved former One Direction member Liam Payne in late 2024, it seemed like new music would have been out of the question for much longer.

However, many fans are extremely excited for his comeback and have already purchased tickets to his next tour before even hearing the album in full. Styles released a single for the album, titled “Aperture,” which was enough to get millions of fans ready to see him perform again. To be frank, I wasn’t loving it on the first listen, but I’m definitely into it now!

BTS

BTS, the record-breaking 7 member Korean boy group, is set to release their newest comeback album after their four-year hiatus due to mandatory military service. The new album, Arirang, will release on March 20, with a new world tour announcement accompanying the album release. This new release marks BTS’ 13th year in the k-pop industry.

The album title “Arirang” was originally a Korean folk song, one which many people coined as the national song of Korea. In 2016, BTS covered the beloved song with a medley, and are now taking a new spin on it with their upcoming album.

Their world tour is set to start in April of this year and run until March 2027, so I’m already anticipating overwhelming fan content on social media. A little confusion regarding their lack of promotion (concept photos, online media, etc.) has had some fans joking that they made up the whole album entirely. Either way, the lack of promotion hasn’t stopped anyone from feeling the excitement surrounding this new release.

RAYE

After her hit single, “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”, Raye’s new album, This Music May Contain Hope, has become highly anticipated, with many hoping that the rest of her album will follow the same vibe—at least I do! Her album is set to release on March 27.

This Music May Contain Hope will be structured around the four seasons, promising an emotional journey building off her single. After being exposed to her music for the first time with “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!”, I can confidently say that I’m going to be tuning into her newest release, and I think many others would say the same.

Currently, Raye is on her tour accompanying the new album that started in January 2026, and the United States leg is set to start on March 31. If I was more of a concert goer, I would definitely be trying to secure her tickets.

NOAH KAHAN

Noah Kahan’s newest album, The Great Divide, is scheduled for release on April 24. After some huge success with his last release, Stick Season (2022), his new album has some high expectations. Just like the other artists on this list, Noah has announced “The Great Divide” tour to accompany his album, running only from June to August of this year.

Kahan released his title-track single, “The Great Divide,” in late January, and it’s definitely left me excited about his new album. Personally, I’m interested to see if this album has more of a summer feel in comparison to Stick Season, based on the release timing. Maybe our newest summer anthem is waiting within this release!

In a previous statement, Noah said that he wrote this album for all the words he couldn’t say, and in an attempt to dive deeper into all the people and places who made him who he is. April 24 feels almost too far away, but nevertheless, I’m sure this widely anticipated album won’t let anyone down.

NOTABLE mentions

Of course, I can’t go through every single release for the next couple of months because there are over 60 new releases, so I had to pick favorites. Other notable releases that didn’t quite make my favorites list include:

Charlie Puth: Whatever’s Clever! (March 6)

Luke Combs: The Way I Am (March 20)

Ye: Bully (March 20)

Robyn: Sexistential (March 27)

ZAYN: Konnakol (April 17)