Echoes of the Past: Why We Marched Against Trump’s Immigration Policies

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter.

Written in chilling red ink, the phrase “The Holocaust Began as Mass Deportation” was plastered across a sign ahead of us as we marched through the streets of Charlotte, NC. Over a thousand protesters had gathered to stand in solidarity with immigrants of the Charlotte community. The event, which took place on February 1st, 2025, was organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) in response to a new presidential administration running on the promise of mass deportation, ramping up the use of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to unfairly target the Latino community and detain undocumented immigrants. Just over 80 years prior, the ‘Final Solution’ was implemented in Nazi Germany, which began the systematic deportation of 11 million Jewish people to ghettos and killing centers; as we marched together, we felt our present reflecting the past.

The public’s understanding of immigration has been largely misconstrued by stereotypes and misinformation. Immigrants, regardless of their legal status, contribute significantly to the U.S. Government, paying federal, state, and local taxes. In fact, hundreds of billions of dollars are reportedly collected each year from immigrant-led households. In 2023, the Cato Institute even found that immigrants have an overall larger positive fiscal impact than native-born Americans and pay more taxes than they receive, on average. Making up over 19% of the U.S. workforce as of June 2024, over 32 million immigrants participate in the labor force, a higher rate than native-born workers. Contrary to common misconceptions, undocumented immigrants are not breaking federal law by being in the United States. Many of them even entered the country legally.

The U.S. allows a large number of noncitizens into the country for a variety of reasons. An unlimited number of visas are allocated annually for immigrants who have an immediate family member with citizenship. There are a limited number available to those whose family members are non-immediate. Over 20 types of work visas exist for noncitizen skilled workers to live and work in America for a temporary amount of time. These visas are also restricted in number per year. In order to become permanent residents, these immigrants must take many additional steps. A limited number of refugees are admitted into the U.S. because they are unable to return to their home countries due to a “well-founded fear of persecution.”

A diversity visa program is available to a restricted number of foreign nationals from countries with low immigration rates into the United States. There are many qualifications an individual must meet to apply for this type of visa. One specific form of diversity visa program is Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). DACA allows someone brought to the U.S. under the age of 16 who has stayed in America since arrival to live and work in the U.S.A. for at least two years, given they have a high school diploma or an equivalent degree and have no significant criminal record. DACA is currently at risk under the Trump administration.

If these programs seem complex to you, it’s because they are designed that way. The countless restrictions and requirements, such as the need for a sponsor or a certain level of education, make it extremely difficult for immigrants to maintain legal status. Under the 2025 presidential administration, the little protection they do have is being threatened by a promise of 175 anti-immigration actions by President Donald Trump. Most notable was his attempt to remove birthright citizenship, which was blocked by the federal court in January. Strict immigration legislation has led to a new wave of discrimination towards Latino Americans, with extreme cases being reported of men posing as ICE agents to threaten and assault Latinos, as well as the detainment of legal citizens profiled by their appearance and language.

There are many ways you can get involved in our community to help this cause. Educate yourself on the topic and watch out for misinformation and stereotyping. Various organizations have arranged protests, petitions, donations, and much more. The Party For Socialism and Liberation, which organized the protest we attended, is a great resource for finding these opportunities. Some other organizations to check out are United We Dream, The National Immigration Justice Center, and The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights. Your involvement can make a difference.

Regardless of documentation status, we believe no human being is illegal in a country built on the promise of freedom. President Trump’s failure to uphold this promise is what brought us and our community to protest. In times when it feels easier to panic and divide, it’s important to come together and organize. Around us, we saw people of all ages and backgrounds, side by side in solidarity. Several buildings even changed the color of their lights to match Mexico’s flag and support our cause. The power of the people felt electric that day.