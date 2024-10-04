A Day in the Life of a College Junior

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When you are in college, you know that no days are ever the same. Still, as college students we create certain routines and rituals that are consistent with our ever-changing schedules. Here’s a day in my life as a college junior studying elementary education:

I set three alarms for the morning, and I usually try to wake up at 9 a.m., though I typically don’t get out of bed until 10 a.m. Once up, I head straight to the bathroom to get ready for the day. Afterward, I take whatever time I have left to catch up on some homework or read.

Once I get closer to leaving, I pack my bag and grab a quick breakfast before heading out the door to the bus stop. I always aim to be at the bus stop by 11:30 a.m., as my first class of the day on Wednesdays is at 12 p.m.: Intro to Classroom Assessment. In that class, we learn about interpreting standards and creating measurable objectives for students to meet those standards. After it’s over, I walk to the room next door for Intro to Exceptional Children. In this course, we dive into different disabilities and how we can accommodate or modify lessons to help differently-abled students as educators. The lecture lasts for about three hours, though my professor usually gives us a break to grab a snack, and I make sure to do just that.

When all my classes are over, I walk over to the bus stop to head back to my apartment. Getting home is probably the best part of my day; I usually make something to eat and watch whatever TV show I’m most interested in at that time. My current fixation is Gilmore Girls, because you’ve got to get all the fall vibes going! After my show, I do homework, read, or scroll through TikTok. To end the day, I usually watch more TV before hopping into the shower. Once I’m done, I take the time to do some more school work and plan my schedule for the next day. Then, to wind down before bed, I read until I fall asleep.

This is what a typical Wednesday in my life as a college student looks like. With the hectic schedule of college life, it’s important to take some time for yourself, so make sure you make time every day to do something that you enjoy. You got this! Let’s make this school year the best yet!