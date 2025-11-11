This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Books are a resource for both expression and education. As a society, we expect a well-educated individual to be literate, but despite this, there has been an increase in book banning. Books are being banned for many different reasons, and are often based on personal beliefs. The American Library Association says that 2,452 titles were challenged in 2024.

As a future educator, this concerns me deeply. I have noticed a major decline in motivation to read within the students that I work with. I’ve learned in my coursework that students are more motivated to read and continue reading if they can have ownership of what they are reading. Banning books from libraries affects all children and adults, but the major effect is on minority groups.

Many of the books on the banned book list cite themes related marginalized groups like, the LGBTQ+ community, Black stories, discussions about racism, stories about sexual exploitation, mental health related themes, and stories related to gender identity or discrimination.

Students should be able to see themselves in the stories that they read, and they should be able to explore communities different from their own. If students don’t have access to a diverse selection of titles, then they are less likely to read and grow as readers.

Banning books is an infringement on the freedom of speech and expression, as stated in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Free speech and expression is a consistent issue in the United States because many people want freedom of speech and expression until someone speaks and thinks differently from them.

By banning books written for minorities, we are taking away freedom of expression and speech from perspectives that aren’t white and straight. It is important to understand that there are different people in this world, and everyone has their own experiences based on gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, etc.

Many argue that banning books is protecting our children, but we are simply teaching them to be quiet about what they believe in and what they wish to explore through reading. Banning books does not protect children from the harsh realities of the real world.

Banning these books that address these issues is actually doing them a disservice because students can learn from these books and from the authors who have experienced these issues such as abuse, harassment, discrimination, and other important topics.

By keeping children in the dark, we are painting a fake picture of the world around us. If we want students to be an integral part of society, we need to teach them and make them aware that the world is not a perfect little bubble.

Banning books is not a practice that we should be continuing because there is no positive impact in keeping people in the dark about the realities of the world around them. Banning books is a form of censorship and an attack against the freedom of speech and expression. The American Library Association and PEN America share resources to combat book banning that I would recommend reading!