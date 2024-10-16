Be Trendy This Halloween With These 4 “Chronically Online” Costume Ideas

2024 has provided us with a multitude of hilarious and iconic pop culture moments to look back on at year’s end—but why wait until New Year’s? Halloween is just as good of a time to celebrate the trends and memes we’ve loved this year. Not only that, but it’s also the perfect opportunity to be whoever, or whatever, you want to be. So, why not be trending? Try out these four chronically online Halloween costume ideas to embrace your inner social media maven and remind your friends of some of the internet’s best moments from this year.
- CHAPPELL ROAN
If you’ve listened to the radio at all the past few months or even just scrolled through your For You Page, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of breakout pop artist Chappell Roan. Her summer smash “Good Luck Babe,” as well as songs like “Casual” or “Pink Pony Club” off her debut album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” have been everywhere for the past few months, from the stages of Coachella to playlists across Spotify. Crown yourself as your own Midwest princess this Halloween with a turquoise dress (sparkles optional, but highly encouraged) and accessories fit for a prom queen — think tiara, sash, and gloves. With a costume this cool, you’ll be H-O-T T-O G-O!
- MOO DENG
The internet’s latest it-girl isn’t even a girl…she’s a baby hippo. In case you’ve missed the monsoon of memes flooding social media, Moo Deng is a mischievous two-month-old pygmy hippo living at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand. Her favorite pastimes include playfully (and toothlessly) biting her caretakers, being sprayed with a hose, and munching on a diet of leafy greens. Channel your inner Moo Deng with a gray or taupe dress (bonus points if you’re able to incorporate her freshly hosed-down sheen) and a hippo ears headband.
- CHARLIE XCX
Who said brat summer ever had to end? If you spent the summer perfecting the viral “Apple” dance on TikTok or embracing your inner 365 party girl by listening to Charli XCX’s newest pop album, “Brat,” this costume is perfect for you. Break out your best lime (or “brat”) green outfit, and accessorize with a pair of futuristic oversized sunglasses and any club-adjacent attire in your closet. To turn it into a group costume, recruit your friends to go as Charli’s “Brat” collaborator, The Dare, who is known for his signature suit and dark sunglasses, or her Sweat tourmate Troye Sivan, whose cutout white tank and royal blue pants from his “Got Me Started” music video are instantly recognizable.
- PESTO THE PENGUIN
If you’re not familiar with Pesto, the oversized penguin chick living at the Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium in Australia, prepare to become obsessed. Even though he’s only nine months old, Pesto measures just over fifty pounds and three feet tall, and videos of him looming behind his parents at the aquarium have taken the internet by storm. To replicate Pesto’s adorable fuzzy coat, bundle up in head-to-toe brown (the fuzzier, the better) and waddle the night away!