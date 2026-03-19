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South Carolina | Culture

Astrology: a teenage girl’s hobby, a billionaire’s secret, and a cultural discipline

Brooklyn Brown Student Contributor, University of South Carolina
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at South Carolina chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Millionaires don’t need astrologers, but billionaires do.

J.P. Morgan ( or, Sydney Omarr nearly 80 years after Morgan’s death )

Weather or not the late leader of Wall Street’s gilded age, J.P Morgan, actually attributed his billionaire status to astrology in a now-famous quote is debated among historians, investors, and astrologers alike.

Some say that the quote was fabricated by well-known astrologer Sydney Omarr, decades after Morgan had already passed away. Regardless of the authenticity of the direct quote, there is ample evidence to support that Morgan did respect and utilize astrology in his work.

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Evangeline Adams, who worked with Morgan frequently throughout her career as an astrologer and annotated her experience in her 1926 autobiography, stated,

I do know about the late J.P. Morgan’s belief in astrology, because – well, because I taught it to him.  I read his horoscope many times, and furnished him during the last years of his life … No further proof of his interest in the science is required beyond the fact that he renewed this service from year to year (The Bowl of Heaven, 1926).

Although Adams is often credited for popularizing astrology through her books and radio show, the cultural practice originated as far back as the ancient era of Mesopotamia and continued to influence parts of Southwest Asian, North Africa, and Greece. While associated with spiritual practices, astrology is classified as a Pagan and Polytheistic belief system which are not tied to any single religious system.

Despite centuries of cultural influence and recognition, astrology remains undermined in modern society. This is often caused by underlying prejudice in the west. According to a Pew Reseach study, 30% of U.S. adults say they consult astrology (or a horoscope), tarot cards or a fortune teller at least once a year, but it is the Queer community who dominates in the practice. Over half of LGBTQ+ identifying individuals in the U.S. have expressed their consultation in astrological practices.

Furthermore, women are twice as likely to practice astrology and nearly 1/5 Black Americans report they practice astrology in the U.S. (Pew Research).

Women often take comfort in astrology because there is a freedom of expression allowable… Women feel understood in a space that sees value in emotions.

https://www.russh.com/feminism-and-astrology/

Marginalized groups are the dominating voice in modern astrological communities, and thus stigma and disregard is cast onto the practice. Despite this, great efforts of inclusion have been made towards astrology in the west.

According to Madeline Kenzie with RUSSH media, while astrology often references “masculine” and “feminine” energies, they are not talking about the differentiation of genders but about different energetic traits. This is not properly translated in western culture, and thus it leads to some reiteration of sexist ideology within the astrological community. Kenzie references the case of yin and yang which is a Chinese philosophy that recognizes gender as a play of forces and energy rather than tangible roles and has adapted overtime. This type of thought is difficult to understand from a western perspective, where gender norms are enforced and rewarded in everyday life.

Kenzie argues that criticism of people who enjoy things that are fundamentally genderless, like astrology, is rooted in toxic masculinity. According to Kenzie,

“With gender being on such a wide spectrum, modern astrologists have disregarded gender in their readings to be inclusive to all; the way astrology has always been intended. Exploring energies by excluding gender, this does not change the efficacy or substance of the discipline but helps bring in a wider community of individuals” (RSSH Media).

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With astrological practices becoming normalized in society, it is important to acknowledge and explore the origins of the practice, while also acknowledging the feelings of the cultural communities that have kept it popular.

With famous astrologers like Adams advising some of the most successful people across the globe, and astrology’s contributions to cultural and scientific progress over the course of thousands of years, the blatant disregard for its authenticity is often rooted in deep cultural prejudices and consequential social movements in America.

Brooklyn Brown

South Carolina '27

Hello, I'm Brooklyn! I am a PR major at the University of South Carolina (UofSc) in Columbia, SC. I have a passion for writing, art, and speaking up for people who feel silenced. I am a Leadership & Diversity co-chair of UofSC's Omega Phi Alpha (OPA) chapter. I am also a co-chair planning the Spring Formal for OPA. I am the founder of the new student organization, Friends United: Uplifting, Transforming, Resolving, and Educating (FUTURE). I am a proud cat mom to my favorite fur-ball, Lady. I am also a huge enjoyer of poetry and read my work every Wednesday at a local open-mic for which I run the instagram called, @mindgravypoetry.

As a member of Her Campus's editorial team, I hope to bring meaningful stories to light that entertain, resonate with, and educate our audience. I am keen to impactful, and serious human interest stories but I like to incorporate quite a bit of humor into my work whenever I can. As one of the Senior Editors of our chapter, I bring organizational skills to the team as well as a mission for great teamwork.

It is a privilege to work alongside so many talented young writers. I am devoted to Her Campus's mission to serve and empower the next generation. I am honored to be a part of a community that informs, supports, and connects so many college girls like myself. I hope pieces of my articles stick with readers for a while after they've read them.